Chip shortage prompts new F-150, SUV production cuts by Ford
Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday confirmed new production cuts tied to the global semiconductor shortage. The week of Sept. 6, Dearborn Truck Plant — which makes the Dearborn automaker's cash cow, the F-150 pickup truck — will operate on only one shift. Meanwhile, F-150 production at Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri will remain down next week as well. Production of the Transit van will continue there.www.detroitnews.com
