Duchesne County School District Message on Navigating Ongoing Pandemic

The Duchesne County School District continues to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and has a message for the community. “The District is committed to doing everything possible to keep students safely in school,” shared the message. “We’ll do our part, and we ask that parents and students continue to do theirs as well.” Duchesne County School District is not requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for school enrollment though they do encourage parents to talk to their primary care physician when making vaccination decisions for students 12 years old and older and do strongly encourage all eligible children and adults to receive the vaccine. Likewise, face masks are not mandatory but the health department does recommend wearing masks in public spaces including schools. Finally, Duchesne County School District urges all to practice good hygiene and to stay home if feeling sick. Anyone waiting for results of a COVID test, even if not experiencing symptoms, need to stay home.