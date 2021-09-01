Public Asked to Report Any Sightings Of Man Who Fled On Foot Following Chase

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any sightings of a man who fled on foot following a chase on August 26th. According to the press release, Rio Blanco dispatch received a call from Moffat County Colorado State Patrol reporting that they were in pursuit of a Grey Chevy Impala headed north on Rio Blanco County Road 7. “The vehicle was involved in a hit and run crash in Moffat County,” shares the Sheriff’s Office. “The Chevy Impala was occupied by 3 parties. Moffat County units pursued the vehicle until the vehicle came to a stop at approximately mile marker 8 on County Road 7. At this time two occupants were detained and one occupant fled on foot.” The individual on foot was reported as being Joshua Milligan who officials have continued to search for and was last believed to be seen on August 28th at the Loaf N Jug in Craig. While the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office did not provide a description, they still asked citizens of the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings of Joshua Milligan by calling 9-1-1.