According to the ‘Biosimilar Waves – Future of Biosimilar Approvals and Development’ presentation at CPhI North America on 5 August, biosimilar approvals come in waves of approvals in different regions, which peak and then subsequently drop. A biosimilar drug is a biological drug that is approved based on its showing that it is highly similar to an approved innovator biologic, known as a reference drug. The European Union’s (EU) biosimilar wave appears to have peaked with the most approvals in 2018 and is now experiencing a decrease in the number of approvals between 2019–2020, which is expected to continue.