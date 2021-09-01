‘Together Together’ Challenges Our Perception of Platonic Relationships
The movie subverts audience expectations of romance while asserting the importance of friendship between two people who love, but are not in love. Whether single men and women can be "just friends" has been a question of debate for a long time. Through the depiction of the common friends-to-lovers trope in literature and cinema, many assume that platonic intimacy is more far-off than not. When two friends have a deeper bond than traditional friendships permit, speculation tends to arise. Either one party harbors a secret crush, or the pair engage in a clandestine affair under the pretense of camaraderie. "Together Together" offers a different narrative in the most wholesome and clever way.
