Beauty Product Spotlight: September 2021

If you want to keep your beard looking stylish and neat, a quality beard wax is a must-have. The best beard waxes have the holding power you need, and a scent you love. The first thing to think about when buying beard wax is whether you actually want a wax or a balm. Both products have similar ingredients, but waxes have better holding power, while balms are better for conditioning. Waxes are also better for those with longer beards, so you can keep them from getting unruly. For those who need some beard nourishing without the hold, you'll find a couple of great balms at the end of this list.