Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Beauty Product Spotlight: September 2021

By Gisselle Gaitan
drugstorenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is upon us, and that means that the weather is quick to change, and consumers are going to be reaching for products that are to help them adjust. The team over at DSN has compiled a list of hot new products that span the beauty category and might entice customers.

drugstorenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#Hair Products#Hair Care#Sensitive Skin#Dsn#Australian#Sephora Com#Ediblebeautyaustralia Com#West African#Whole Foods Market#Alaffia Com#Lime Crime#Polish#Pear Nova#Pearnova Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Hair Carejacksonvillefreepress.com

Natural Hair Products, Tips and Secrets

Sis, how do you keep your hair hydrated when you are natural?. I get this question all of the time….”Which products should I use?”, “What can you do to my hair to make it feel soft and silky?”. Does moisturizing produce healthy hair? Moisture is required to keep healthy hair....
Hair Caredrugstorenews.com

Wet Brush elevates hair care with scalp massager

Wet Brush is taking hair care to the next level with its latest innovation. The brand known best for its brushes is unveiling its new Head Start! Exfoliating Scalp Massager. Created to gently remove buildup it also promotes healthy hair by increasing circulation to the scalp, the company said. Focus...
Beauty & FashionMic

The 6 best beard waxes

If you want to keep your beard looking stylish and neat, a quality beard wax is a must-have. The best beard waxes have the holding power you need, and a scent you love. The first thing to think about when buying beard wax is whether you actually want a wax or a balm. Both products have similar ingredients, but waxes have better holding power, while balms are better for conditioning. Waxes are also better for those with longer beards, so you can keep them from getting unruly. For those who need some beard nourishing without the hold, you'll find a couple of great balms at the end of this list.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Shape Magazine

Ashley Benson Loves This Lightweight Body Moisturizer — and It's Just $12 Right Now

This story originally appeared on People.com by Rachel Nussbaum. It's unclear what's in L.A.'s water, but it seems like every celebrity and their mother's decided to venture into the beauty realm. Cindy Crawford was on the cutting edge when she launched Meaningful Beauty in 2009, and in the decades since, we've seen stars including Jennifer Lopez and Carmen Electra get into the skin-care game. So it was a refreshing twist when Ashley Benson announced that she was partnering with skin-care brand Hempz earlier this summer instead of going it alone.
Hair CarePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Shampoos for Curly Hair of All Types and Textures

Shampooing curly hair can be a challenge, and cleansing with the wrong shampoo (or conditioner!) can be the difference between a good hair day and a bad one. Considering the plethora of shampoos and cleansers that claim to nourish curls, it can be overwhelming to figure out which ones actually work best. Layer on the differences between hair texture—dry, thick, fine, or natural—and matters get even more nuanced.
MakeupPosted by
Well+Good

These Are the 7 Best Foundations for Darker Skin, According to Makeup Artists

Finding a foundation that blends seamlessly with your skin can be a challenge, especially if you have melanin-rich skin. There's still room for improvement when it comes to the range of shades brands offer, but until then, we enlisted the help of Delina Medhin, professional makeup artist and content creator, and William Scott, professional makeup artist, to find out what the best makeup for darker skin is.
Skin CareTimes Union

A dermatologist explains why vitamin C should be in your skincare routine

(BPT) - Are you always on the lookout for better, more effective — and affordable — ways to help boost your skin's health and appearance? If so, you've probably noticed that vitamin C has become a staple when it comes to top ingredients in the best skincare products. You’ve also probably heard dermatologists consistently recommending the topical application of vitamin C as a crucial part of their patients' everyday skincare routines. But why? And when should you use it?
Makeupthebrag.com

6 budget-friendly alternatives to cult-favourite beauty products

Thanks to the internet, it’s easy to suss out what makeup and beauty products are worth shelling out your hard-earned cash for. But because it’s not always practical to drop a week’s rent on top-shelf beauty products, the world of beauty and makeup dupes has fast become a favourite for makeup and beauty lovers – and our bank accounts are thankful for it.
Skin CareElite Daily

Reviewers Are Hooked On These 45 Cheap Beauty Products That Work SO Well

If I opened your bathroom drawers right now, how many unused products would I find? If you’re like me, the answer is plenty. There’s nothing worse than spending a pretty penny on a new beauty product only to be disappointed. Amazon’s review section is a great place to get the tea on new products. From effectiveness to value to the likelihood of re-purchasing, you can find everything you want to know about the product before you buy it. Reviewers are hooked on these 45 cheap beauty products that work so well.
Hair Carepurewow.com

How to Maintain Braids, According to a Natural Hair Expert

What’s not to love about braids? From box to Fulani braids, protective styles never go out of season. While they require a lot of time, money and patience (so much patience) to upkeep, the results are always worth it. To keep the style protected, moisturized and long-lasting, we reached out to a natural hair expert to learn how to maintain our braids and keep them looking like the first day we got them done.
Skin Carethecut.com

The Beauty-Industry Exec Making Products for Melanated Skin

If you were to survey the assortment of serums, cleansers, and cosmetics you’ve collected over the years, there’s a good chance Sarah Irby helped those gems make their way into your daily routines. The beauty-industry pioneer and marketing whiz has launched over 100 new beauty products while holding titles at the world’s leading cosmetics companies, including L’Oréal, Coty, the Estée Lauder Companies, and Unilever, where Irby is currently a leader and brand director with a focus on face care. With 20-plus years of experience developing new products and dreaming up the campaigns to support them, Irby recently co-founded MELÉ, a skin-care line specifically designed to nourish, enhance, and protect melanin-rich skin, in concert with a collective of dermatologists of color. The Cut talked to Irby about using essences, knowing your brand, and bathing in public.
MakeupETOnline.com

Addison Rae's Item Beauty Is Now Available at Sephora

Addison Rae is on her way to become a beauty mogul! The TikTok star's beauty brand, Item Beauty, is now available to shop at Sephora. Item Beauty's Sephora launch comes at the brand's first anniversary. The 20-year-old dancer's line has makeup and skincare products that are cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. Offerings at Sephora include a lip gloss, concealer, brow pencil, mascara, jelly eyeshadow, blurring powder, cleansing balm, gel cleanser, setting spray, gel moisturizer and cream moisturizer.
Hair Carethezoereport.com

Nécessaire’s New Shampoo & Conditioner Makes My Hair Feel Squeaky Clean — And Soft

Nécessaire, the luxurious body care brand known for its chic, minimalistic packaging and clean formulations, has officially moved into hair care — or rather, scalp care. The Scalp Duo, which consists of The Shampoo and The Conditioner, seeks to “treat your scalp like your skin.” Both components are packed with vitamins and a slew of nourishing ingredients while remaining free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, and synthetic fragrances — you know, the stuff your hair doesn’t love. Nécessaire’s The Shampoo, has a gel formula made with plant surfactant, vitamin B3 (AKA niacinamide), vitamin B5, and aloe vera leaf juice.
MakeupHarper's Bazaar

Modern Essentials: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's debut beauty collection is here

Last week, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram to reveal that she and her fiancé, Jason Statham, are expecting their second child. This week, the British model and entrepreneur is celebrating a more imminent arrival: her long-awaited Rose Inc beauty collection. "Beauty has been such a massive part of my life,"...
Skin CareHealth.com

The Best Sunscreen for Dark Skin, According to Experts and Customer Reviews

If you have dark skin, you know the ever-so-common challenge with sunscreen. You try to protect your skin from harsh UV rays, but can't find a formula that doesn't make you look like you jumped into a bag of all-purpose flour. But, thankfully, skincare brands are starting to catch on and create formulas that are actually brown-girl friendly—because melanin-rich skin needs sun protection, too.
Hair Caremomblogsociety.com

7 Beauty Tips and Tricks for busy Moms

Let’s face it, if you’re a busy mom who needs to balance making breakfast, taking care of the kids, and getting ready for work, every morning can feel like a sprint. Under such stress, we spend far less time on ourselves, despite the fact that we would love to spend as much time as possible in the bathroom grooming ourselves. Here are 10 beauty tips and tricks that will have you looking gorgeous while saving you a lot of time.
Skin CareByrdie

Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream Is a Supercharged Moisturizer

We put the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Few products are as universally important to a skincare routine as moisturizer. Whether you deal with intense dryness or are on the oilier side, a good hydrating product is helpful in both giving your skin needed nourishment and improving overall barrier health. Regardless of your needs, it's always exciting when you discover a moisturizer that takes a multitasking approach to giving you healthy, radiant skin, and the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream claims to do just that.
Hair CareBrit + Co

Effortless Hair Care Products For Healthy, Post-Summer Locks

Carefree, beachy, effortless hair isn't exclusive to summertime. Just because you don't have naturally bouncy, luscious locks (welcome to the club), doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your French girl hair style come autumn. The key to effortless haircare? Keeping your strands healthy. Fall is the perfect time to whip your hair back into shape and keep it healthy without having to cut all of it off. With the help of some amazing hair care finds, along with some consistency and patience, your hair will be shining in no time. Here are some products we think you'll want to add to your routine for the long haul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy