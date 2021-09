Chicago is one of the most visited cities in the United States. What attracts so many tourists there? Let’s try to find it out!. First of all, it has great architecture. People marvel at its sights, such as the Chicago Merchandise Mart, the John Hancock building, Marina City, the Buckingham Fountain, and many more. Also, the city has a perfect central location, unlike LA, NY or Boston. So no matter what part of the United States you are traveling from, your flight will be quick.