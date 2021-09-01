Suspect arrested in connection with domestic-related homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – Norfolk Police have arrested the man responsible for a shooting that left a woman dead.

Around 11:55 p.m., on August 23, 2021, dispatchers received a call for a gunshot victim at a home in the 1600 block of Kingsway Road. When police arrived, they found a woman, identified as Amira Y. James-Rodgers, 41, of Norfolk, suffering from a gunshot wound. James-Rodgers was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, Detectives have charged Julius A. Herring, 36, of Norfolk, with second degree murder and use of a firearm. Herring is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

