Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Suspect arrested in connection with domestic-related homicide

Posted by 
Norfolk, Virginia
Norfolk, Virginia
 8 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – Norfolk Police have arrested the man responsible for a shooting that left a woman dead.

Around 11:55 p.m., on August 23, 2021, dispatchers received a call for a gunshot victim at a home in the 1600 block of Kingsway Road. When police arrived, they found a woman, identified as Amira Y. James-Rodgers, 41, of Norfolk, suffering from a gunshot wound. James-Rodgers was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, Detectives have charged Julius A. Herring, 36, of Norfolk, with second degree murder and use of a firearm. Herring is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

Stay with Norfolk Police News for updates to this story and other breaking news.

Always be informed of breaking news stories. Follow us on Twitter at @NorfolkPD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n01uH_0bjg3s1p00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia

89
Followers
313
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. At the 2010 census, the population was 242,803; making it the third-most populous city in Virginia after neighboring Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, and the 91st-largest city in the nation. The city was incorporated in 1705 and is one of the oldest cities in Hampton Roads metropolitan area, and is considered to be the historic, urban, financial, and cultural center of the region.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Norfolk Police News#Norfolkpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy