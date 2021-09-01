Nephrology education and training in Africa

Pediatric extrapulmonary tuberculosis (EPTB) is a diagnostic challenge. A new immunochemistry based MPT64 antigen detection test has shown improved sensitivity compared to current laboratory tests. The aim of this study was to implement and validate the test performance in a resource limited African setting. Presumptive pediatric (0–18 y) EPTB patients were prospectively enrolled at Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital, and followed to the end of treatment or until a final diagnosis was reached. Specimens from suspected sites of infection were subject to routine diagnostics, GeneXpert MTB/RIF assay and the MPT64 test. The performance of the tests was assessed using mycobacterial culture as well as a composite reference standard. 30 patients were categorized as TB cases, 31 as non-TB cases and 2 were uncategorized. In the TB group, the three most common infections were adenitis (30%), peritonitis (30%) and meningitis (20%). The sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value, negative predictive value and accuracy of the MPT64 test was 92%, 88%, 87%, 92% and 90%, respectively. Mortality was equally high among TB/non-TB cases (23% vs 21%), and malnutrition was the main comorbidity among TB cases. The MPT64 test was implementable in the routine diagnostics in a low-resource setting and improved the diagnosis of pediatric EPTB.
