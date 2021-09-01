Cancel
Nephrology education and training in Africa

By Saraladevi Naicker ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7058-9725
Cover picture for the articleTo quote Nelson Mandela, “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”. Education and training have changed the world of nephrology in Africa for many patients and their physicians, but most low- and middle-income countries still lack access to affordable therapies for kidney disease.

