Wonderworks review: How stories affect our brains

Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi is the guest. Her latest novel, Savage Tongues, is out now from Mariner Books. Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi: I am obviously a big fan of women writers who use stream of consciousness, like Virginia Woolf or even Rachel Cusk, and the way that time kind of circles and loops in texts by those writers. Marguerite Duras, too, Clarice Lispector. I feel like that aesthetic choice, which is more a structural choice about how you manage duration and the passage of time in a novel, works really well when you’re trying to actually capture the lived experience of a traumatic event that has a really long afterlife. And I was interested in the way that trauma, language, and memory interact with one another, and how the way we talk about trauma changes over time as our identities evolve. And then in turn, our memory of what happened also begins to shift.