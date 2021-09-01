Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Wonderworks review: How stories affect our brains

By Simon Ings
New Scientist
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWonderworks: Literary invention and the science of stories. NEUROLOGICAL takes on art are fertile ground for a book. In 1999, neurobiologist Semir Zeki published Inner Vision, which explained how different schools of art affect us neurologically – put crudely, Rembrandt tickles one corner of the brain, Mondrian another. Eight years later, Oliver Sacks contributed to an already crowded music psychology shelf with Musicophilia, a collection of true tales in which neurological injuries and diseases are successfully treated with music.

www.newscientist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Mario Puzo
Person
Oliver Sacks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Music Psychology#Inner Vision#The University Of Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Posted by
George J. Ziogas

Is It True We Only Use 10% of Our Brains?

The 2014 blockbuster Lucy, starring Scarlett Johansson and Morgan Freeman, explored the fascinating concept of unlocking the vast untapped potential of the human mind. This was not the first time such an idea had been explored in film. It’s a science fiction trope that was also visited in the movie Limitless, starring Bradley Cooper, and the television series that followed. Both movies ask much the same provocative question: What would happen if you were able to unlock 100% of your brainpower? To ask this question, you must presume that humans do not already use their entire brain and all its resources. Is this true?
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book review: Take this 'Wayward' journey

For readers of a certain age, “Wayward” by Dana Spiotta should come with a Tipper Gore advisory sticker. The sticker should read: “Please be warned that this book contains themes that might discomfit readers who are over 50 with teenage children and a parent or parents in their 80s and wake up each morning beneath a suffocating cloud of existential dread. This advisory should be heeded despite the compelling narrative and immense talents of its author. Failure to heed this warning may result in curling up into the fetal position and uncontrollable sobbing.”
MusicWorld Economic Forum

How music can boost connections in our brain

Learning music can help grow and enhance connections in the brain. These could help build cognitive function and potentially stave of conditions like dementia. It's thought music could play a similar role as language. Music soothes, energizes and inspires. It also fortifies pathways in your brain that neurologists say can...
Public Healthnortheastern.edu

How the dark shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic is changing our brains

How the dark shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic is changing our brains. The threat of COVID-19 has been looming over our lives for a year and a half. We’ve had to question whether seemingly mundane behaviors might lead to someone’s death. Or if we or someone we love might get severely sick. Our financial forecast and job stability have been at risk. Uncertainty about the future has reigned—and was renewed with the emergence of variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Mental HealthMIT Technology Review

Our brains exist in a state of “controlled hallucination”

When you and I look at the same object we assume that we’ll both see the same color. Whatever our identities or ideologies, we believe our realities meet at the most basic level of perception. But in 2015, a viral internet phenomenon tore this assumption asunder. The incident was known simply as “The Dress.”
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

How our brains reward us during sleep to reinforce positive experiences

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Memory’s function is to store information that will be useful. Because of this, our mind prioritizes remembering some things over others. Studies have shown, for example, that it’s easier to remember things that are useful for survival. Might sleep similarly focus on things that are particularly good or bad for us, like food and dangerous animals, and ignore things that are irrelevant to our well-being, like the exact shape of a cloud?
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi on the Ambiguous and Unfolding Process of Healing

Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi is the guest. Her latest novel, Savage Tongues, is out now from Mariner Books. Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi: I am obviously a big fan of women writers who use stream of consciousness, like Virginia Woolf or even Rachel Cusk, and the way that time kind of circles and loops in texts by those writers. Marguerite Duras, too, Clarice Lispector. I feel like that aesthetic choice, which is more a structural choice about how you manage duration and the passage of time in a novel, works really well when you’re trying to actually capture the lived experience of a traumatic event that has a really long afterlife. And I was interested in the way that trauma, language, and memory interact with one another, and how the way we talk about trauma changes over time as our identities evolve. And then in turn, our memory of what happened also begins to shift.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: A tantalizing mystery: Why do our brains love the unknown?

- - - On a winter night in 1926, a young Agatha Christie put her daughter to bed, told the maid she was going for a drive and vanished. The next day her car was found with its wheels overhanging the edge of a cliff. The story became a sensation: Was it an accident? Suicide? Possibly even murder? Jonah Lehrer launches his latest book with this intriguing account from the famous writer's past (she was found alive more than a week later) and, in so doing, effectively dramatizes the question he intends to answer: Why does mystery create a mental itch that must be scratched?
Books & Literatureskeptic.com

Books Do Furnish a Life: Reading and Writing Science

Richard Dawkins is author of The Selfish Gene, voted The Royal Society’s Most Inspiring Science Book of All Time, and also the bestsellers The Blind Watchmaker, Climbing Mount Improbable, The Ancestor’s Tale, The God Delusion, and two volumes of autobiography, An Appetite for Wonder and Brief Candle in the Dark. He is a Fellow of New College, Oxford and both the Royal Society and the Royal Society of Literature. In 2013, Dawkins was voted the world’s top thinker in Prospect magazine’s poll of 10,000 readers from over 100 countries.
Books & LiteratureTexarkana Gazette

HER | How to find more time to read

Avid readers know that a good book can be a great escape. In addition to being a go-to hobby on rainy days and a great way to get away from the daily grind, reading can have a profound impact on mental health. A 2013 study published in the journal Brain...
Healthfoodmatters.com

How to Rewire Your Brain for Self-Healing With Dr. Joe Dispenza

Did you know that you can use the power of the mind to heal?. This is exactly what this week’s podcast guest did after a horrific biking accident that nearly left him paralyzed. The brain is our most incredible organ and it’s capable of so much, perhaps even more than...
Books & LiteratureKATU.com

"Big Brain, Little Brain" Explores How to Communicate More Thoughtfully

In today’s world, anything you say, text, tweet, or post can go viral in an instant. Most of us know better than to blurt or rant our unfiltered feelings. So, why is it so hard to control our words? Why do simple discussions escalate so quickly? How can we prevent conversations from becoming confrontations? Kevin Thomas McCarney, author of the book "Big Brain, Little Brain: How to Control Which One Speaks for You," joined us share how our minds works and how keeping your primal brain in check can help you consistently practice thoughtful communication.
Books & LiteratureSan Bernardino County Sun

Author Peter Heller says he finds joy in nature even as humans create climate change apocalypse

Even when Peter Heller was an award-winning adventure and outdoors journalist he aspired to be a novelist. “I’d been thinking of myself as a fiction writer since I was 11 and journalism was a way to make a living,” he says. “I used magazine writing as a training ground, using my chops as a poet and developing characters that jumped off the page – even when I was writing for Business Week about fracking I’d write as lyrically as I could, starting the story knee-deep in a creek, fly fishing.”
Mental Healthedsurge.com

What the Maps in Our Brain Tell Us About the Learning Process

If the billions of neurons in the human brain weren’t well organized, they could easily fill an area the size of, say, the Epcot center dome. To fit into the more portable dome of a human head, those neurons are instead organized so that brain regions are carefully mapped to things like vision and hearing. And understanding those maps can be a key to better understanding how the mind—and how learning—works.
Mental Healthfuncheap.com

On Psychedelic Integration and Existential Exploration

With the second renaissance and re-emergence of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, the general public and therapists alike are confronted with new areas of exploration, but with few systematic frameworks available. Questions surrounding legal access to care, ongoing criminalization, and medical restrictions to care limiting the therapies available, the immediate future of psychedelic-assisted therapy remains shrouded in uncertainty, even in the face of expanding interest. On the cusp of this new era-one of excitement but also uncertainty-one of many ways to explore this emerging landscape is through the lens of the psychospiritual and the therapeutic uses of psychedelics.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Emotional Sign That You Have A High IQ

How high intelligence could have a mental cost for some. Disorders of mood could be the price some people pay for high intelligence, research finds. Psychologists have found that higher childhood IQ is linked to features of bipolar disorder in young adulthood. The research adds fuel to the debate over...
Brevard County, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

Will brain changes affect my memory as I age?

When we are born, our brain is about 25% of the size it will become in adulthood. Incredibly, it doubles in size in the first year and is nearly full grown by age five. Whether a gymnast, scientist or sculptor, the anatomy of the brain is the same regardless of who we are! There are three main parts to the brain: the cerebrum, the cerebellum and the brainstem. The cerebrum is divided into two hemispheres that control the opposite sides of the body: the right hemisphere controls the left side and the left hemisphere controls the right side. The "artistic" right hemisphere controls creativity and musical skills as well as spatial ability. The left hemisphere controls speech, comprehension, arithmetic and writing. Then there are the brain "lobes," which combined with the jobs of the hemispheres, complete our brain capacity. Additionally, deep inside the brain is a glandular control center that regulates the chemistry of our bodies.
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

In ‘Matrix,’ illuminating a mysterious history

The tale begins with a 17-year-old woman riding “out of the forest alone” into a “place of her living death.” Cast out of privileged society, she approaches the site of her new forced monastic life. Thus, Lauren Groff introduces her readers to “Marie who comes from France.”. Groff’s writing deservedly...
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Writing and the Creative Life: Creativity-In-Action

“Creativity requires more than a dream. In many cases, people struggle to turn their dreams into a reality not because they lack ambition, motivation or imagination, but because they lack the necessary skills and knowledge.”. What exactly is creativity and how do we foster it? This is not only a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy