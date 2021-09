When somebody near you is fidgeting, it can be annoying. Distracting. Even excruciating. But why? According to a new first-of-its-kind study, the stressful sensations triggered by seeing others fidget is an exceedingly common psychological phenomenon, affecting as many as one in three people. Called misokinesia – meaning 'hatred of movements' – this strange phenomenon has been little studied by scientists, but has been noted in the research of a related condition, misophonia: a disorder where people become irritated upon hearing certain repetitious sounds. Misokinesia is somewhat similar, but the triggers are generally more visual, rather than sound-related, researchers say. "[Misokinesia] is defined as a strong...