Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

What ancient money tells us about the future of computers

By Annalee Newitz
New Scientist
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT may well be the oldest metal coins in the world have been identified by archaeologists at an ancient abandoned city known as Guanzhuang in China. Made of a bronze alloy, the coins were discovered in a well-preserved mint – complete with moulds and other tools – and carbon-dated to between 550 and 640 BC.

www.newscientist.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#Coins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Related
ScienceKansas City Star

What does an ancient artifact say about our society? It turns out, it says volumes

The first thing that showed up, 3 feet down in dust-dry soil of Arnold Research cave, was a barrier of sandstone chunks to keep out wolves. Archaeologist J. Mett Shippee dug his way through it only to encounter a second barrier, a fibrous mat of juniper bark. After that came coarse cloth woven of fibers from ancient cannabis plants.
SciencePosted by
TheDailyBeast

This Remarkable Skeleton Tells Us More About Cultural Life in Pompeii

A well-preserved skeleton was found in a tomb in the city of Pompeii, known for being buried under volcanic ash after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79. Archaeologists found a skull with white hair and part of an ear still attached, along with bones and small pieces of fabric in a cemetery in Porta Sarno. The tomb apparently belonged to Marcus Venerius Secundio, who organized performances in Greek, according to an inscription. The Greek performances show evidence of a “lively and open cultural climate which characterized ancient Pompeii,” said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii. Zuchtriegel added that Secundio, a one-time enslaved person who was freed, must have made a good living due to the size of his “monumental” tomb. “He didn’t become super rich, but certainly he reached a considerable level of wealth,” said Zuchtriegel.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

Study of human remains of victims of the Vesuvius eruption shows that men and women of ancient Rome had different diets

European researchers, led by the BioArCh team of the University of York (United Kingdom), have developed a new method to analyze the amino acids present in skeletons of the inhabitants of the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum in the Italian region of Campania, which was destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79 The research was published this Wednesday in the Science Advances magazine.
SciencePhys.org

Ancient woman's DNA provides first evidence for the origin of a mysterious lost culture: The Toaleans

By Adam Brumm, Adhi Oktaviana, Akin Duli, Basran Burhan, Cosimo Posth, Selina Carlhoff, The Conversation. In 2015, archaeologists from the University of Hasanuddin in Makassar, on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, uncovered the skeleton of a woman buried in a limestone cave. Studies revealed the person from Leang Panninge, or "Bat Cave," was 17 or 18 years old when she died some 7,200 years ago.
ChemistryArs Technica

New evidence shows this uranium cube is likely relic of Nazi A-bomb program

For decades, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has been home to an unusual artifact from World War II: a small cube of solid uranium metal, measuring about two inches on each side and weighing just under 2.5 kilograms. Lab lore holds that the cube was confiscated from Nazi Germany's failed nuclear reactor experiments in the 1940s, but that has never been experimentally verified.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
Posted by
Fareeha Arshad

The Collapse of the Civilization That Stood Only for Two Generations: The story from the archipelagoes of ancient Malta

Nearly 6000 years ago, several thousand Maltese resided in the archipelagoes of Malta, however, within 1500 years they vanished for mysterious reasons. Archaeologists consider several possible reasons behind their collapse 4000 years ago — from their fragile island ecology to the prevailing weather conditions. Yet, most of what could have happened remain unknown.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

DNA From Modern Human Buried 7,000 Years Ago Shows Previously Unknown Ancient Human Relations

International research team isolates DNA from modern human buried 7,000 years ago on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. The international study was accomplished through close collaboration with several researchers and institutions from Indonesia. It was headed by Professor Johannes Krause of the Max Planck Institutes for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig and the Science of Human History in Jena, Professor Cosimo Posth of the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment at the University of Tübingen, and Professor Adam Brumm of Griffith University, Australia. The study has been published in the latest edition of Nature.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
Sciencenatureworldnews.com

'Real-Life Dragon'- Fossils of Australia’s Largest Flying Reptile Discovered!

Around 110 million years ago, a huge pterosaur dominated the skies above northeast Australia. It was the biggest pterosaur on the continent, with a wingspan of seven meters and a mouth bristling with sharp fangs. This new discovery is significant, as it gives us additional knowledge of our pterosaur varieties in Australia.
ScienceDesign Taxi

Scientists Discover Man Can Dilate Pupils At Will, Once Thought Impossible

Image via ID 35838521 © Parkinsonsniper | Dreamstime.com. Scientists have discovered that a 23-year-old student in Germany can dilate his pupils at will, an impressive feat that was once thought to be impossible. Most humans have two tiny muscles in the eye that control the pupil, enlarging them when it’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy