Why the UK doesn't need a new coal mine

By Mark Peplow
New Scientist
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE past few months have seen temperature records smashed. Global warming has cranked up extreme weather events that have wrecked towns by fire and flood. So it seems an odd time for the UK to consider opening a new coal mine. Woodhouse Colliery, near Whitehaven in Cumbria, would be the...

Energy IndustryBBC

Whitehaven coal mine: Plans attacked at inquiry

Residents and campaigners have attacked plans for the UK's first deep coal mine in 30 years at a planning inquiry. The planning inspector is considering West Cumbria Mining's application for the colliery near Whitehaven. Resident Martin Kendall said it would "pollute the environment" and harm a "beautiful place". Irene Sanderson...
Traveltheintelligencer.com

Covid travel is still a disaster. It doesn't need to be.

The surreal nature of international travel in the Covid era was beamed live around the world last weekend. In the opening minutes of a soccer match in Sao Paolo between Brazil and Argentina, play ground to a halt when public-health officials walked onto the field to remove several Argentine athletes over an apparent breach of a 14-day quarantine (mandatory for travel via the U.K.). The game never resumed.
IndustryTelegraph

The Cumbrian coal mine is careless diplomacy and economic idiocy

Britain has sold its climate credibility for a mess of brown pottage. The proposed Whitehaven coal mine in Cumbria has no commercial rationale and will be obsolescent before it ever opens. One can only sympathise with Alok Sharma. The president of Glasgow’s Cop26 “summit to save the world” is entering...
Energy Industrymining-technology.com

Inquiry over first UK deep coal mine in 30 years begins

An inquiry over plans to build the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years has begun. The proposal, led by West Cumbria Mining, calls for the investment of £160m in a mine that would create more than 500 well-paying jobs, ranging up to £60,000 a year. The mine would produce coking coal or metallurgical coal, used exclusively as an essential ingredient for steel production.
Energy IndustryNature.com

Unextractable fossil fuels in a 1.5 °C world

Parties to the 2015 Paris Agreement pledged to limit global warming to well below 2 °C and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 °C relative to pre-industrial times1. However, fossil fuels continue to dominate the global energy system and a sharp decline in their use must be realized to keep the temperature increase below 1.5 °C (refs. 2,3,4,5,6,7). Here we use a global energy systems model8 to assess the amount of fossil fuels that would need to be left in the ground, regionally and globally, to allow for a 50 per cent probability of limiting warming to 1.5 °C. By 2050, we find that nearly 60 per cent of oil and fossil methane gas, and 90 per cent of coal must remain unextracted to keep within a 1.5 °C carbon budget. This is a large increase in the unextractable estimates for a 2 °C carbon budget9, particularly for oil, for which an additional 25 per cent of reserves must remain unextracted. Furthermore, we estimate that oil and gas production must decline globally by 3 per cent each year until 2050. This implies that most regions must reach peak production now or during the next decade, rendering many operational and planned fossil fuel projects unviable. We probably present an underestimate of the production changes required, because a greater than 50 per cent probability of limiting warming to 1.5 °C requires more carbon to stay in the ground and because of uncertainties around the timely deployment of negative emission technologies at scale.
Public HealthNew Scientist

Covid-19 news: Scientists condemn lack of protections in UK schools

UK may push ahead with vaccinating 12-15 age group pending medical officers’ review. Sending children back to schools with inadequate mitigations for covid-19 in place will lead to widespread infections and disruptions to learning, a group of scientists have warned. In an open letter to UK education secretary Gavin Williamson published in the British Medical Journal on Friday, scientists and educators said allowing mass infection of children is “reckless” and recommended nine measures to protect children and wider society from a fourth wave. The measures included vaccinating all 12-to-15-year-olds, investing in ventilation in schools, providing remote learning options, and mental health support for students and staff.
Industrymining-technology.com

New South Wales’ IPC rejects planning permit for POSCO’s coal mine

Australia’s New South Wales Independent Planning Commission (IPC) has rejected planning permission for the underground mine proposed by Hume Coal, citing its potentially adverse environmental, social and economic impacts. The planning regulator said that the impact of the proposed Hume Coal and Berrima Rail Project would be ‘too great’ to...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Vice

The US Installed More Wind Energy Than Any Other Energy Source Last Year

Wind officially beat out solar as the fastest-growing energy source in the country this year, according to a new report by the U.S. Department of Energy. The US installed a record 16,836 megawatts of wind capacity in 2021, as detailed in the 2021 Land-Based Wind Market Report, published Monday by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.
Trafficktwb.com

Australian state rejects POSCO’s bid to build new coal mine, rail line

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – New South Wales’s planning regulator on Tuesday rejected a plan by a unit of South Korea’s POSCO to develop a coking coal mine and rail line in the Australian state, saying that the environmental and social impacts would be too great. The Independent Planning Commision (IPC) declined...
Energy Industry101 WIXX

Solar boom, pandemic curbs drive Australia’s carbon emissions down 5%

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions fell 5.3% in the year to March 2021 as coronavirus lockdowns reduced transportation exhaust and increases in solar and wind power cut emissions from electricity generation, government data showed on Tuesday. Australia’s emissions fell to 494.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2-e)...
Energy IndustryStar-Tribune

Global electricity emissions leap past pre-pandemic levels

Globally, coal is having a moment. A new report from London-based environmental think tank Ember found that emissions from electricity use worldwide have recovered beyond pre-pandemic levels — and are higher than they’ve ever been. With wind and solar now contributing more than 10% of the world’s electricity supply, the...

