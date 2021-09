In 2003, a Russian cosmonaut married a U.S. citizen while still on a space mission. The event had some repercussions. The bride is a tall brunette in a classic wedding dress, ordered from the most prestigious wedding salon in Houston. She enters the hall, where about 200 guests have gathered, to the accompaniment of David Bowie's song 'Absolute Beginners' and smiles radiantly at the groom on the video conference monitor - who is 402 km over New Zealand in space. She puts on her wedding ring herself and blows him a kiss. He does the same.