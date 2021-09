The role that humans have played in driving the climate crisis is “unequivocal”. That is one of the key takeaways of a landmark report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released on Monday.Authored by 234 scientists in 66 countries, the first chapter of the IPCC’s sixth assessment report also said it was “more likely than not” that the world will hit 1.5C of global warming sometime between 2021 and 2040. Urgent and immediate action is needed to keep aspirations to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels within reach.The milestone report comes shortly before Cop26, a...