Now is the perfect time to spot Neptune and Uranus

AFTER a few months of rising during the day, making them impossible to see, the solar system’s biggest and most distant planets are once again visible at night. While Jupiter and Saturn are great targets to look for, shining brightly enough to see with the naked eye, the more distant ice giants are trickier to find. But if you have access to a pair of binoculars or a small telescope, you should be able to spot Uranus and Neptune in the coming weeks.