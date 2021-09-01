Cancel
The Actual Star review: A masterpiece of imaginative world building

By Michael Marshall
New Scientist
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWITH her second novel, author Monica Byrne has pulled out all the stops. The Actual Star was eight years in the making. It has three storylines, separated by millennia: one is set 1000 years ago in a declining Mayan kingdom, one in 2012 and one in a distant future shaped by catastrophic climate change. The seemingly disparate stories are rapidly revealed to be linked.

