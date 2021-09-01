Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ethics

The truth about a truth study that was untruthful

New Scientist
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeedback hereby declares that, to the best of our knowledge, what follows is a true representation of whatever it is that follows. We find ourselves moved to this statement by a kerfuffle surrounding a scientific paper from 2012 entitled “Signing at the beginning makes ethics salient and decreases dishonest self-reports in comparison to signing at the end”. Its authors included Dan Ariely, the Duke University psychologist who wrote the bestselling book The (Honest) Truth About Dishonesty: How we lie to everyone — especially ourselves.

www.newscientist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Ariely
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Elephants#Common Sense#Abc Radio Sydney#Elephant In The Room#Guv N Or#Duke University#Feedback#Abc Radio Sydney#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ethics
Related
WorldNew Scientist

Covid-19 news: UK and Australia agree to share vaccine doses

The UK will send 4 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Australia as part of an exchange deal, with Australia returning the same volume before the end of the year. The arrangement will allow the UK to better align timings of vaccine supply with future need, including for...
South Africaatlantanews.net

Fact checking reduces belief in misinformation

Washington [US], September 7 (ANI): The findings of a new study suggest that fact-checking reduces belief in misinformation leaving a more enduring mental imprint than false claims. The study, 'The Global Effectiveness of Fact-Checking: Evidence from Simultaneous Experiments in Argentina, Nigeria, South Africa, and the U.K.', was published in the...
Democratic PartyPhys.org

Fact-checking works across the globe to correct misinformation

Fact-checking works to reduce false beliefs across the globe, according to a new study conducted in four countries. Researchers found that fact-checking worked with little variation in Argentina, Nigeria, South Africa and the U.K., and the positive effects were still detectable two weeks later. Even more encouraging, there was no...
Public HealthNew Scientist

Covid-19 news: Scientists condemn lack of protections in UK schools

UK may push ahead with vaccinating 12-15 age group pending medical officers’ review. Sending children back to schools with inadequate mitigations for covid-19 in place will lead to widespread infections and disruptions to learning, a group of scientists have warned. In an open letter to UK education secretary Gavin Williamson published in the British Medical Journal on Friday, scientists and educators said allowing mass infection of children is “reckless” and recommended nine measures to protect children and wider society from a fourth wave. The measures included vaccinating all 12-to-15-year-olds, investing in ventilation in schools, providing remote learning options, and mental health support for students and staff.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Biden ‘truth’ about Afghanistan

Contemporary ethos says the key to a genuine existence is to “speak your truth,” as if personal perception trumps objective reality. Masterminds of the U.S. foreign policy have, in recent days, depicted in detail their “truth” about the U.S. pull-out from Afghanistan. To common-sense Americans, though, the TV images of chaos and violence bear little resemblance to official descriptions of laudable success. No candy-coating can disguise the fact that President Biden and his advisers have presided over one of the most disgraceful military embarrassments in U.S. history.
Chinaopenculture.com

Chinese Youth Announce That They’re “Lying Flat” and Resisting the Pressures of Modern Life

The “Lying Flat” movement taking hold among young people in China involves doing exactly what it suggests: working little, resting a lot, and cultivating the most minimalist lifestyle possible. Unlike Timothy Leary’s 1960’s mantra, “turn on, tune in, drop out,” lying flat, or tang ping (躺平), takes no stance on a countercultural ethos or the consumption of mind-altering drugs. But it has caused the authorities alarm, even among English-language observers. Consider the Brookings Institute headline, “The ‘lying flat’ movement standing in the way of China’s innovation drive.” Standing in the way of innovation is a cardinal sin of capitalism, one reason the “niche Chinese Gen Z meme” of tang ping, Jane Li writes, “is ringing alarm bells for Beijing.”
WorldScience Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
SciencePosted by
Indy100

Science says conspiracy ‘truthers’ tend to share these traits

As Covid-19 spread, so too did conspiratorial thinking. And while it doesn’t take a scientist to spot the correlation, a team of researchers did actually prove it.A new Yale study, published in Nature Human Behaviour Journal, found that that Covid-19 has inflated several individuals’ feelings of paranoia — especially in regions wherein mask-wearing was mandated. The research also determined that the more paranoid an individual was, the more likely they were to believe — and/or promote — conspiracy theories regarding mask-wearing, vaccine safety, and fabrications from QAnon.“Our psychology is massively impacted by the state of the world around us,”...
Public HealthHouston Chronicle

Expert series: The truth about COVID-19 variants

(BPT) - By Shankar Musunuri, PhD, MBA, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Ocugen. After a summer of hope, the COVID-19 positivity rate has been spiking in the United States. Due in part to the highly transmissible and fast-spreading Delta variant, the number of cases of COVID-19 is up more than 107% vs. July 20, 2021, according to the August 25 weekly data tracker from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While the vaccines were enormously helpful in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and reducing the death rate, it is now clear that these vaccines, all of which are based exclusively on the ‘spike’ protein portion of the virus, have waning efficacy against variants — specifically Delta. In fact, a recent CDC study found that mRNA vaccine effectiveness has declined from 91% before Delta was the predominant strain in the U.S. to 66% since this strain became predominant.
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
AnimalsNew Scientist

Listen to an Australian duck say ‘You bloody fool’ like a human

Adult musk ducks raised in captivity can mimic the sounds they heard as hatchlings, such as a pony snorting, a door slamming, a man coughing, and even what was likely a former caretaker’s catchphrase, “You bloody fool!”. The large, grey Australian water birds usually learn to make high-pitched whistles from...
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

America is dead

Before you ask: Yes, I’ve read a history book or two. I’m well aware that the United State of America has been through hard times — harder times than we’re going through now, even. Like most straight white guys my age, yes, I “had a thing” for the Civil War, and yes, I used to root for the underdog before I eventually wised up and realized it’s a good thing, actually, that agrarian slave states were and remain underdogs to (comparatively) free, industrialized people. Oh, and yes, I also watched Ken Burns’ The Vietnam War and read Rick Perlstein’s Nixonland, so, even though my parents were still in elementary school during 1968, I’m well aware things got a little heated back then (not just in the United States, either — The Lost World of Communism’s episode on Czechoslovakia includes several touching stories about the Prague Spring and its fallout).
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 and Continues To Roll On

Good weekend of boxing just gone in the UK. Looked like a great atmosphere with the big crowds back in attendance. Katie Taylor making another undisputed title defense, impressive again. Surely the Amanda Serrano fight the only thing left for both at this point. Two of women’s boxing’s best ever. If they can make this fight next year, very good.

Comments / 0

Community Policy