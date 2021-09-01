The truth about a truth study that was untruthful

(BPT) - By Shankar Musunuri, PhD, MBA, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Ocugen. After a summer of hope, the COVID-19 positivity rate has been spiking in the United States. Due in part to the highly transmissible and fast-spreading Delta variant, the number of cases of COVID-19 is up more than 107% vs. July 20, 2021, according to the August 25 weekly data tracker from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While the vaccines were enormously helpful in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and reducing the death rate, it is now clear that these vaccines, all of which are based exclusively on the ‘spike’ protein portion of the virus, have waning efficacy against variants — specifically Delta. In fact, a recent CDC study found that mRNA vaccine effectiveness has declined from 91% before Delta was the predominant strain in the U.S. to 66% since this strain became predominant.