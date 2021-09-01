The truth about a truth study that was untruthful
Feedback hereby declares that, to the best of our knowledge, what follows is a true representation of whatever it is that follows. We find ourselves moved to this statement by a kerfuffle surrounding a scientific paper from 2012 entitled “Signing at the beginning makes ethics salient and decreases dishonest self-reports in comparison to signing at the end”. Its authors included Dan Ariely, the Duke University psychologist who wrote the bestselling book The (Honest) Truth About Dishonesty: How we lie to everyone — especially ourselves.www.newscientist.com
