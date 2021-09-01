Cancel
Boston, MA

New super PAC sets up with former police commissioner at helm

Dorchester Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another super PAC signaled its entry into Boston politics ahead of the Sept. 14 preliminary election. The newest one, calling itself “Real Progress Boston,” has former Boston police commissioner William Gross as the chairman and a listed phone number that goes to a top Republican campaign firm. The super PAC, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money, filed paperwork with campaign finance regulators on Tuesday.

Boston, MADorchester Reporter

Santiago, former rival for mayor’s chair, endorses Janey

South End state Rep. Jon Santiago is throwing his vote to Acting Mayor Kim Janey after ending his mayoral campaign in July. The State House lawmaker, who is also a Boston Medical Center physician, plans to formally endorse Janey in Boston’s Villa Victoria housing development on Wednesday. Janey became acting mayor in March after Marty Walsh left for the labor secretary job in President Biden’s cabinet.
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

When every day is Election Day: Candidates push to the finish line

The DJ spoke in a slow baritone as several dozen people gathered Saturday on the street corner across from the MBTA station and next to a cell phone store on Blue Hill Avenue. “Mattapan, are you ready for a new mayor?” he asked. “Are you ready for Kim Janey? This is a new era that’s coming.”
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

Five mayoral hopefuls meet in first debate before Sept. 14 election

With few barbs, mayoral candidates talk education issues, police funding. As polls indicate a good number of Boston voters remain undecided, the five major candidates running for mayor largely kept it cordial in their televised debate Wednesday night. NBC10’s Shannon Mulaire moderated the debate, which was in-person and featured Acting...
Boston, MABoston Herald

William Gross at helm of new Boston mayoral PAC

Former Boston Police Commissioner William Gross is at the helm of a new political action committee as the mayoral race heads into the final days before the preliminary election. Gross is listed as the chair of the “Real Progress Boston Independent Expenditure Political Action Committee,” which filed with the state...
Agriculturewkyufm.org

Former GOP Rep. Shell Announces Bid For Agriculture Commissioner

Former Republican state Rep. Jonathan Shell has announced he will run to be Kentucky’s next agriculture commissioner in 2023. Shell is 33 years old and was the youngest person elected to the state House of Representatives in 2012. He was tasked with recruiting Republican candidates ahead of the party’s historic takeover of the House in 2016 and became the chamber’s majority floor leader, a powerful leadership position.
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

Tompkins backs Lee for District 4 council

Sheriff Steve Tompkins is throwing his support behind Leonard Lee for District 4 city council. Lee is one of nine men and women seeking to replace Andrea Campbell in the district seat, which includes parts of Dorchester and Mattapan. "I am endorsing Leonard to represent Boston City Council's District 4...
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Dear Mayor / Police Commissioner Wheeler

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I'm not an historian of Portland politics, but I'm pretty sure you're one of our city's absolutely worst mayors. Your administration is a thumping disaster, your platitudinous mediocrity is insulting, and your flat-footed unwillingness to lead and inspire is near criminal. It's likely we're stuck with you until you move on to consulting or real estate, or whatever privileged white men like you do after dry humping a city, business, or relationship into the ground. In the meantime, please reflect on your astonishing inadequacies, and try to minimize, as much as possible, any further damage to our city. Your legacy is established. Sadly, we'll have to deal with it long after you've melted back into the nothingness of your nature. Thanks for reading.
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

Property owners weigh challenge to Boston's eviction moratorium

Landlords and real estate industry leaders criticized a new citywide eviction moratorium in Boston, contending that it would slow the region's economic recovery from the pandemic amid rumblings that a potential legal challenge might soon take shape. The Small Property Owners Association, a landlord group that led the successful push...
Congress & CourtsDaily Beast

GOP’s Promised Jan. 6 Probe Has One Problem: No One Wants It

When he appeared before the press on July 21, the day that Speaker Nancy Pelosi booted two Republicans from a panel to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a pledge. “We will run our own investigation,” the California Republican said. “Why was...
Congress & Courtscityxtramagazine.com

Kevin McCarthy Is Having A Breakdown Because The 1/6 Committee Wants His Phone Records

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been coming apart because the 1/6 Committee is after his phone records. On Monday, CNN first reported the existence of an evolving list of lawmakers whose phone records the committee wanted preserved. At the time of CNN’s reporting, McCarthy’s name had not been added to a draft version of the list, but by the time the document was finalized and sent to the telecommunications companies later that same day, it was included.

