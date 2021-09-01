Cancel
Internet Computer to release 10,000 free NFTs in debut drop

By Tom Farren
CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDfinity’s Internet Computer has announced the release of 10,000 nonfungible tokens (NFT). Users are eligible to claim their free token Wednesday at 8 pm UTC. Conceptualized by brothers Przemek and Tomasz Chojecki, alongside Adam Stępnik, the trio was inspired to create the avatars following acronym comparisons to the 1990s hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse and the overwhelming success of the legendary CryptoPunk NFTs.

