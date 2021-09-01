Internet Computer to release 10,000 free NFTs in debut drop

Not a lot of people know that Google actually has a VPN service. That’s probably because they only introduced it last fall and it’s not such a widely available or promoted tool. In fact, only those who are subscribed to the 2TB plan of Google One have access to the service. It’s also only available in the U.S, well, at least until recently. It’s now expanding to several other countries specifically Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom.