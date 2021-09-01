Internet Computer to release 10,000 free NFTs in debut drop
Dfinity’s Internet Computer has announced the release of 10,000 nonfungible tokens (NFT). Users are eligible to claim their free token Wednesday at 8 pm UTC. Conceptualized by brothers Przemek and Tomasz Chojecki, alongside Adam Stępnik, the trio was inspired to create the avatars following acronym comparisons to the 1990s hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse and the overwhelming success of the legendary CryptoPunk NFTs.cointelegraph.com
