Expansion of farmer mental health initiatives announced
Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II announced a grant award of $500,000 to increase farmer stress-related mental health initiatives statewide. The announcement was made at the 2021 Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Aug. 31. The Department applied for the grant in coordination with Southern Illinois University Medicine Center for Rural Health and Social Service Development and University of Illinois Extension.www.northcountynews.org
Comments / 0