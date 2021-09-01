Expansion of farmer mental health initiatives announced

With the ongoing pandemic, mental health has come into focus as so many of us are affected in different ways. But have you heard of mental health first aid?. Fayth Dickenson, Senior Clinical Program Manager for Behavioral Health at Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah says, “Mental Health First Aid is similar to CPR. So just like CPR gives people the skills they need in a medical emergency, mental health first aid is designed to do the same and help someone be equipped to help in a mental health issue or mental health crisis.”