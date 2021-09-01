Expect punch-outs from surfers

Surfside punch-out Some airhead, I guess it was a girl, Ella, is quoted as saying, “I cut off this guy once on a wave and he started calling me all these names.” (“Picking colleges based on surf spots,” Surf Diego, August 17) Listen, honey, all I have to say to you is we don’t make up the rules, we just follow ‘em. I’ve seen people getting punch-outs over that. Look to your left or your right before you drop in on somebody. You could hurt them. So yeah, get over it.