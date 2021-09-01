Show appreciation
Pictured on Aug. 28 at the Sparta VFW Post 2698’s 85th anniversary event are Red Bud VFW 6632 Auxiliary members Bronda Hubler, Cheryl Miller and Kathy Rowold presenting a certificate of appreciation to Rich Stefani from DiStefani Printing for all the help he has provided to the Auxiliary in the printing of their R.E.D. Friday shirts. “Remember Everyone Deployed” by wearing R.E.D. shirts on Friday is a national initiative to promote patriotism and support for deployed troops. Shirts are still available if anyone is interested, please contact Kathy Rowold at 618-282-6122.www.northcountynews.org
