In nearly every country, and every continent around the world, lakes or larger bodies of water occur. Whether fresh water, saline, glacial or volcanic lakes provide important ecosystems for a variety of plants and animals around the world. They can be found in high altitudes, or sunk within caves, and in nearly all types of landscapes. No matter where on Earth they occur, one thing is certain- lakes can be some of the most stunning natural occurrences. Here we’ve compiled a list of 15 of the most beautiful lakes in the World.