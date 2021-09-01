Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Heesen's 50m superyacht Project Sapphire sells to Bob and Amy Book

boatinternational.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch shipyard Heesen has announced that Project Sapphire – a 50 metre all aluminium new-build superyacht – has been sold and will be named Book Ends. The yard revealed that the buyers of the in-build superyacht are American couple Bob and Amy Book, who had previously owned a 47-metre Heesen motor yacht named Book Ends (now Artisans) which they sold in 2017. Thom Conboy from Heesen USA helped close the brokerage deal in just under two months.

www.boatinternational.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yacht#Naval Architecture#Superyacht#Dutch#American#Heesen Usa#Heesen S Oss#Yn 19850#Omega Architects#Project Sapphire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

Heesen’s Newest Steel Superyacht Is Crowned by a Sprawling Sundeck With Jacuzzi and Bar

Heesen just flipped the script on one of its most popular superyacht lines. The Dutch shipyard has unveiled a sleek new vessel, known as Project Apollo, which is the first in the 180-foot (55-meter) Steel class to sport a revised design. Like its predecessors, the superyacht is characterized by a steel fast-displacement hull that is said to offer excellent fuel efficiency, stability and seaworthiness. That’s largely where the similarities end, though. The 180-footer’s muscular exterior was refined by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects and has been described as the next “evolutionary step.” Apollo sports a more aggressive profile than her counterparts, with...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

50m Heesen motor yacht Man of Steel sold

The 49.8 metre Heesen motor yacht Man of Steel has been sold with the buyer and seller represented by Thom Conboy and Chris Collins at Denison Yachting. Built in aluminium by Dutch yard Heesen to a design by Omega Architects, she was delivered in 2011 as the first in the yard’s 50 metre series and went on to win Neptune trophies at both the 2012 World Superyacht Awards and the 2012 ShowBoats Design Awards. A sophisticated interior by Remi Tessier accommodates 10 guests in five well-appointed cabins.
Boats & Watercraftscharterworld.com

Heesen luxury yacht Project FALCON touches water for the first time

The 60m/197ft luxury yacht PROJECT FALCON (a.k.a. HULL YN19360) from Dutch shipyard Heesen touched water for the first time on the 22nd of July. Omega Architects produced her sinuous exterior appearance, adding a characteristic ‘bird’s wing’ motif to the main deck, bridge deck and sundeck while retaining the horizontal flow of the floor-to-ceiling windows.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Winners of the 2021 World Superyacht Awards revealed

The winners of the 2021 World Superyacht Awards have been revealed. From the newly crowned Motor Yacht of the Year to the prestigious Voyager's Award, find out which yachts scooped this year's coveted Neptunes... Motor Yacht of The Year – ARTEFACT. Sailing Yacht of The Year – GEIST. Refitted Yachts...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Video: 74m Amels superyacht Project Shadow revealed

The 74 metre new-build Amels superyacht named Project Shadow has been revealed after hitting the water for the first time in the Netherlands. The yacht, which is the sixth in the 74 metre Limited Editions range, will now undergo outfitting ahead of delivery later this year. It comes after the...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

48m Feadship superyacht Gitana joins the market

The 48.1 metre Feadship yacht Gitana has been listed for sale with Northrop & Johnson. Launched in 1997, Gitana features a steel hull and aluminium superstructure to a design by Guido De Groot. Designer John Munford penned the 499 GT interior while Frits De Voogt oversaw naval architecture. Accommodation on...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

RMK Marine expedition yacht Jasmin sold

The 36.8 metre RMK Marine expedition yacht Jasmin has been sold in-house by DM Yachts. Built in steel and aluminium by RMK Marine, Jasmin was launched in 2003 with exterior design and naval architecture by Vripack. Accommodation is for up to 10 guests in five suites comprising of a 45...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Second 31.8 metre Mangusta 104 REV superyacht sold

The second 31.8 metre Mangusta 104 REV superyacht model has been sold. Mangusta Yachts, part of the Overmarine Group, announced the news during the debut of the first model in the series at the Cannes Yachting Festival. The second hull has been sold to an experienced American owner, who chose...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Third Riva 50 Metri superyacht sold and under construction

Following the delivery of the second Riva 50 Metri Fifty, it has been announced that a third hull has been sold and is now under construction at the Riva facility. Reminiscent of the classic Carlo Riva motor yachts, the 50-metre flagship superyacht was penned by exterior designers Officina Italiana Design in collaboration with Riva’s product strategy committee and developed by the Riva Superyacht Division.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

ISA Yachts reveals 39.6m power catamaran ISA Zeffiro 130

Italian shipyard ISA Yachts – a branch of the Palumbo Group – has revealed a 39.6 metre power catamaran model named the ISA Zeffiro 130. Penned in a modern style by French studio Berret-Racoupeau Yacht Design, the ISA Zeffiro 130 boasts a 13.10 metre beam that allows for much greater interior volumes than those usually seen on yachts of this size.
Boats & Watercraftscharterworld.com

Horizon Yachts’ luxury yacht TYEE delivered

Horizon Yachts has successfully delivered the FD90 series luxury yacht TYEE to her Owner in Southeast Asia. The shipyard produced both the naval architecture and interior styling for the 27.5m/90.3ft vessel, while Dutch studio Cor D. Rover Design produced her exterior styling. The shipyard’s FD90 series has proven popular with...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sustainability-focused 50m superyacht concept Naboo revealed

A sustainability-focused 50 metre superyacht concept named Naboo has been revealed. Penned by design studio Hidden Portside, Naboo features an electric propulsion system, solar panels and a hull constructed from recycled aluminium alongside synthetic teak decking. “Naboo represents another lifestyle, in which sustainability is a mindset, preserving the beauty and...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Westport motor yacht Relentless sold

The 39.62 metre tri-deck motor yacht Relentless, listed for sale by Sean Fenniman of Allied Marine, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Stanton Murray of Murray Yacht Sales. Built in GRP by US yard Westport to a design by Gregory C. Marshall, Relentless was delivered in 2005 as...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Cerri motor yacht Muse for sale

The 31.1 metre Cerri motor yacht Muse has been listed for sale by Sebastian Jerolimov at IYC. Built in GRP by the Italian yard Cantieri Navali Cerri to an-in house design to RINA class as a fast sports yacht, Muse was delivered in 2012. Accommodation is for up to nine guests in four cabins. The master suite has a double bed and a 52-inch LCD television while the VIP is also a double and has a 32-inch LCD television. To starboard is a further double, while aft there is a twin cabin plus a Pullman berth. All cabins have en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & WatercraftsTrendHunter.com

Mixed-Use Superyacht Designs

UK-based naval architects, Lateral and New York City-based firm Gill Schmid Design, have designed a hybrid superyacht called SEE. The ship incorporates Lateral's e-hybrid system, which uses batteries as the primary onboard power source. So essentially, SEE will run on batteries and be equipped with diesel engines only to recharge those batteries. Thus producing a more environmentally friendly yacht.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Mangusta motor yacht Little Zoe for sale

The 28.25 Mangusta motor yacht Little Zoe has been listed for sale by Christopher Mosely at SuperYachtsMonaco. Built in GRP by Italian yard Overmarine to a design by Stefano Righini, she was delivered in 2005 as a Mangusta 92 model and scrupulously maintained since, including a full refit in 2020. With a full-beam master suite and beautiful interior design, 10 guests have the luxury of relaxing in one of the four generously sized and versatile guest cabins. The layout has been designed so that the guest areas are separated by the crew area from the engine room, placing guests as far forward away from noise and vibration as possible.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Delta Marine motor yacht Wonderland sold

The 37.19 metre Delta Marine motor yacht Wonderland has been sold by Kevin Merrigan and Kristen Englemann-Klein of Northrop and Johnson, with Andrew Miles of Miles Yacht Group introducing the buyer. Wonderland was built in GRP by US yard Delta Marine and delivered in 1997 with significant upgrades since. In...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

52m Amels motor yacht Lind sold

The 52.3 metre Amels motor yacht Lind, listed for sale by Burgess, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Amels to a design by Tim Heywood, she was delivered in 2010 as the sixth model to be launched in the successful Amels 171 series and was most recently refitted in May 2020. An interior by Laura Sessa offers accommodation for 11 guests in five cabins comprising a main deck master suite, three lower deck doubles and a twin with a Pullman berth, all with entertainment centres, Samsung television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

How Giorgio Cassetta designed the 45m Tankoa T450

When Tankoa’s T450 superyacht concept burst onto the scene last summer, it was apparent that the yard had taken on a new challenge. Not only is it the yard’s first concept under 50 metres, the 45-metre T450 is part of the Italian yard’s drive to branch out and produce more compact vessels of just over 400GT. The way the yard chose to do this was with the input of superyacht designer Giorgio Cassetta, who has since been able to share a unique insight into the way the design works.

Comments / 0

Community Policy