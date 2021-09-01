Heesen's 50m superyacht Project Sapphire sells to Bob and Amy Book
Dutch shipyard Heesen has announced that Project Sapphire – a 50 metre all aluminium new-build superyacht – has been sold and will be named Book Ends. The yard revealed that the buyers of the in-build superyacht are American couple Bob and Amy Book, who had previously owned a 47-metre Heesen motor yacht named Book Ends (now Artisans) which they sold in 2017. Thom Conboy from Heesen USA helped close the brokerage deal in just under two months.www.boatinternational.com
