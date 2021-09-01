Venom 2 Receives Its Rating Due to Intense Violence and Disturbing Material

No movie’s saga getting to theaters has so explicitly contradicted the imperative of its own title as that of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The sequel to the actually quite delightful (fight us on this!) Sony superhero movie was supposed to come out in October 2020, but then pushed back its release to June 2021, then again to September 17, 2021, then with a slight modification back one week further to the 24th, and now, finally, to October 15, 2021. Per Variety, the delay comes amid concerns about the spread of the Delta COVID variant, which is ever-increasing across the U.S., and has seemingly suppressed box-office numbers. It remains to seen if pushing back Venom by just a few weeks will be enough time for case numbers to fall and for audiences to feel more comfortable returning to theaters, or if Venom will move its carnage back once again. For a visual inside the Sony offices, just imagine Tom Hardy arguing with himself as a parasite about what the actual final release date will be.