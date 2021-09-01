Local schools now facing food distribution issues

Indian Lake Middle School student Colin Bendler receives his new ChromeBook, a day that students have been waiting on for more than a year. Superintendent Rob Underwood explained that the district ordered the new devices in the spring of 2020 using COVID relief money. However, worldwide manufacturing and shipping problems delayed the arrival of the Chromebooks until this summer. Each Indian Lake student is assigned a ChromeBook. Elementary students will keep theirs at school. Once all online forms are completed and the technology insurance fee is paid, all middle school and high school students will be able to take their devices home. Earlier this summer, the Indian Lake School Board eliminated all other student fees. At the high school, students gathered for an assembly with Principal Kyle Wagner to review the district’s Responsible Use Agreement that spells out the terms of using the ChromeBooks. He urged students to carefully read and understand the agreement, which details how to handle the Chromebook on a daily basis and what happens if it is lost or damaged. (INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS PHOTO)