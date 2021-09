Another reminder, on top of others earlier, of the fallacy of Governor Hutchinson’s business lobby-inspired notion that starving the unemployed will send them back to work. Yet he is proud — proud, I tell you — that he did everything possible to make people work during the pandemic. The tax money is pouring in, after all, for his next income tax cut for millionaires. We also rank 5th in COVID cases per capita and No. 2 in deaths, but you gotta break some eggs to make an omelet.