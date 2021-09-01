Gaga ball fun

The Marquette Area Blues Fest, which kicked off Friday at Ellwood A. Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette, will run through Sunday. Admission to Friday’s event was free, courtesy of Ore Dock Brewing Co. and Honor Credit Union. The festival, now in its 17th year, is put on annually by the Marquette Area Blues Society. Today’s lineup kicks off with Under The Radar at 1 p.m., followed by Eddie & the Bluesers at 2:30, The Ivy Ford Band at 4, Amanda Fish at 6 and Albert Castiglia at 8. Sunday will begin with Uncle Pete’s All-Star BBQ Blues Band at 1 p.m., followed by the Flat Broke Blues Band at 2:30, Laura Rain & the Caesars at 4, John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band at 6 and the Nick Moss Band at 8. A post-festival party is also slated for Sunday night at the Marquette Elks Lodge, which will feature Laura Rain & the Caesars. Gates open at noon today and Sunday. The festival will take place rain or shine. Daily tickets cost $35 per adult, or $10 for young adults. Children 14 and under are free with a paid adult.