Columbia, MO

Who’s Who? Get to know Mizzou’s biggest names

By Emmet Jamieson, Ellie Lin
themaneater.com
 8 days ago

Mun Choi is the president of the UM System, which means he is the chief executive and academic officer of the UM System campuses in Columbia, St. Louis and Kansas City, as well as Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. He has served in this position since 2017. He also serves as chancellor of MU, the UM System’s flagship campus in Columbia. These positions were merged in 2020, making Choi the first administrator to serve as both UM System president and MU chancellor at the same time.

themaneater.com

