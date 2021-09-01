Naruto and Avatar: The Last Airbender Topped Netflix's US Animated Shows in 2020

It’s a commonly understood phenomenon that big nostalgia phases cycle through every twenty years. The 70’s had 50’s nostalgia, the 80’s for the 60’s, the 90’s for the 70’s, the 00’s for the 80’s, and the 2010’s for the 90’s. And now that cycle seems to be continuing into nostalgia for the 2000’s, which is a whole existential nightmare for me as someone who was growing up during that time, but also interesting to see what old properties rise from their grave to cash in on remembrance for them. Among those is this remake of the 2000’s anime based on a late 90’s manga, Shaman King. I have a weird relationship and history with this show, as while I did read it in Shonen Jump as that was first hitting American shelves, I only briefly caught the anime based on it on Saturday mornings and quickly lost track of it. Shaman King was another one of the shows that was dubbed by 4Kids at the time, and so went through extensive localization edits, including its theme song, which was actually one of the better 4Kids themes.