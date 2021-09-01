Cancel
Comics

Naruto and Avatar: The Last Airbender Topped Netflix's US Animated Shows in 2020

By MTG Content Creator
epicstream.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix may not be the best streaming service for anime shows, but several familiar anime titles have ranked well in 2020 thanks to the fandom. According to the NPD Group's recent findings about highest-ranked kids shows in the US, Avatar: The Last Airbender made it to the top, and it's joined by the popular shonen anime series, Naruto.

MoviesIGN

Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (August 2021)

While Netflix is constantly pushing on new original movies and shows all the time, let's not forget that having one of the biggest catalogs of movies is what really put the streaming service on the map in the first place. Even though Netflix is beset on all sides by competition both old (Hulu and Amazon Prime) and new (Disney+ and HBO Max), it's still one of the best places to find great films to watch mainly because it isn't beholden to stream only one production house's library of movies.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on August 26

While Nielsen is happy to hand out ratings for broadcast shows, Netflix has no such interest in sharing its viewership numbers. The only way to figure out which Netflix shows are popular is to look at the Netflix Top 10. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Thursday, Aug. 26 once again sees Manifest in the No. 1 spot after it surprise dropped Season 3 -- the final (?) season of the sci-fi drama that was canceled by NBC but is still hoping for a last-minute renewal from another source -- a few days ago. New to the list is the thriller Clickbait, a miniseries about a man whose kidnapping is livestreamed to the internet, with viewers deciding his fate. Less than a week after its release, the critically acclaimed The Chair drops two spots to No. 4.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

ALL CW Shows Are Leaving Netflix: Here’s When & Why

As the old saying goes, “all good things must come to an end.” In the streaming video service, that usually means that a favorite show is departing a favorite streaming service. That’s why eventually, all CW shows are leaving Netflix. The good news is, they aren’t all leaving at the...
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

TV Shows: New on Netflix UK 6th September 2021

September is here! Netflix appears to be planning a huge debut of one of its popular programs to its platform this month. I’m looking forward to learning about the forthcoming movies and TV series for this month! Then go no further; we’ve covered all you need to know in our comprehensive piece, which includes a list of all the movies and TV series that will be available on Netflix this month.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Slithers With The Snake Ninja Orochimaru

For a time, no bigger villain threatened the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha than the snake ninja Orochimaru, but the times have changed over the years for Naruto, Boruto, and the other warriors of the ninja world, and now the former villain has been working with the heroes on several missions. Orochimaru's offspring, Mitsuki, has also lent a serious helping hand to Konoha as a part of the new Team 7, and one fan has done a fantastic job of bringing the former villain to life with some stunning Orochimaru Cosplay.
ComicsComicBook

Avatar The Last Airbender Fans Have Found Combustion Man's Perfect Casting

With the recent reveal of the live-action cast for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Avatar The Last Airbender, fans are debating who future characters might be portrayed by in the large stable of actors that make up Hollywood, with one fan seemingly finding the perfect actor to portray the enigmatic villain known as "Combustion Man". While this explosive villain was also referred to by Sokka as "Sparky Sparky Boom Man," the terror that was apparent in his power was clear as he would unleash devastating attacks from the third eye that was on the front of his forehead.
ComicsComicBook

Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Burns Hot With Zuko

Avatar The Last Airbender has had a big year, with it being announced earlier in 2021 that a new studio was being created by Paramount that would revisit the animated world of Aang and Korra, and the streaming service of Netflix recently announcing the live-action cast for their upcoming series. With actor Dallas Liu cast to play the role of the Fire Kingdom's Prince Zuko, one cosplayer has decided to give one of the most important characters to Avatar's lore a major makeover via some spot on Cosplay that once again lights a fire beneath the popular series that originated on Nickelodeon.
MoviesTVOvermind

Shinsuke Sato To Direct Live-Action “My Hero Academia” Movie

After years of waiting, longtime fans of My Hero Academia might finally get to see the live-action movie featuring their favorite UA Academy student, Izuku, on the big screen. Now that Shinsuke Sato has been chosen as the director to helm the upcoming action flick, it is only a matter of time before production begins. This article will go through everything we know about the My Hero Academia movie that Shinsuke Sato will be directing.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto: First Look at Isshiki Otsutsuki's Anime Design Surfaces

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has shared the first look at Isshiki Otsutsuki's new design for the anime! Although the most recent string of episodes have been exploring a few original stories exclusive to the anime, the anime is setting the stage for the next phase of the Otsutsuki Awakening arc of the overall Kawaki saga from the manga. As the opening theme for this new arc first teased, there's some huge battles still coming to the anime even after the fight between Naruto, Sasuke and Jigen. In fact, there's still one major enemy who has yet to make their debut.
ComicsVulture

Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Annihilates Its Own Animation to Reveal Itself

A little over two hours into Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, we finally hear Gendo Ikari, father to our protagonist and the anime series’ final boss, speak at length. Unlike his past comeuppances in the expansive Evangelion franchise, here, the man both physically fights his teenage son Shinji and monologues, unleashing heartache over his dead wife, Yui, and taking responsibility for his failures as a dad — failures that have led to a psychosexual apocalypse by which all of humanity liquefies into homogeneous goo.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Shaman King Season One Part One

It’s a commonly understood phenomenon that big nostalgia phases cycle through every twenty years. The 70’s had 50’s nostalgia, the 80’s for the 60’s, the 90’s for the 70’s, the 00’s for the 80’s, and the 2010’s for the 90’s. And now that cycle seems to be continuing into nostalgia for the 2000’s, which is a whole existential nightmare for me as someone who was growing up during that time, but also interesting to see what old properties rise from their grave to cash in on remembrance for them. Among those is this remake of the 2000’s anime based on a late 90’s manga, Shaman King. I have a weird relationship and history with this show, as while I did read it in Shonen Jump as that was first hitting American shelves, I only briefly caught the anime based on it on Saturday mornings and quickly lost track of it. Shaman King was another one of the shows that was dubbed by 4Kids at the time, and so went through extensive localization edits, including its theme song, which was actually one of the better 4Kids themes.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Sets Up the Hidden Leaf's Next Invasion

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has brought back creator Masashi Kishimoto as a writer to tell the next chapter in the war between the Kara Organization and the Hidden Leaf Village, and with both sides suffering severe casualties following their latest confrontation, a new invasion on Konoha is set to begin. With Code looking to score revenge against the major players of Konoha, the young villain has assembled a new crew to back him up to create a new version of Kara and is seeking to claim revenge against those who threw a major wrench into the plans of the Otsutsuki.
Comicshypebeast.com

Season 2 of Netflix's 'Ultraman' Anime Will Premiere in 2022

After a two-year wait from fans, Netflix has finally announced a release window for the second season of its Ultraman anime. Announcing the news over at its Anime Ultraman Season 2 Kickoff Event, the streaming giant revealed that the second season of the popular tokusatsu-inspired series will arrive spring of 2022, almost a year after its originally intended 2021 release date. The launch will be global, so fans all across the world can watch it at the same time without trying to avoid spoilers.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Netflix’s Lucifer To Feature Animated Episode For Sixth Season

Netflix’s Lucifer is slated to premiere it’s final season on September 10th and one of the episodes, entitled “Yabba Dabba Do-Me” will be animated. As can be seen in the trailer, the episode looks to take a very Looney Tunes-like aesthetic to the typically live-action series inspired by Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. The animated episode was produced by Warner Bros. Animation with a lot of the same people who have worked on Harley Quinn. A synopsis for the final season can be seen below along with the trailer that features a tease of the animated action that is on it’s way.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Preview Shows Off Boruto's New Karma Form

While Boruto Uzumaki doesn't have to worry about a nine-tailed fox inhabiting his body as his father once had to, the current power that is residing within his form might be far more dangerous than Kurama as the energy known as Karma harbors a dark secret which ties it to the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki. As Boruto struggles with the celestial ninja Momoshiki that is sharing headspace with him, it seems that the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation will see the son of the Seventh Hokage further explore the deadly force that ties the Kara Organization together.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Shows Off Shikamaru's Rarely Seen Rage

Of the many ninjas that have been introduced as both a part of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Ninja World in general, one of the major characters that fans have gravitated toward the outside of the famous trio of Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura has been the even-tempered Shikamaru, whose jutsu allows him to control the shadows themselves. With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations seeing Shikamaru take on a much more behind-the-scenes role as he holds the role of the right-hand man to the Seventh Hokage, it seems that the latest episode has finally pushed the shadow wielder one step too far.

