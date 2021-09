FAYETTEVILLE — If “Tron” shows up in your name, expectations just come with the territory. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson made it tough on every “Tron” that followed. The University of Arkansas brought in a “Tron” of its own this January in receiver Ketron Jackson Jr., and wouldn’t you know he’s the highest-rated signee in the class and potentially headed toward a spot high up the depth chart for the Razorbacks.