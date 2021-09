Few issues in Sonoma County are as impactful to the local economy — or as divisive among residents — as cannabis cultivation. With an update to the county cannabis cultivation ordinance that would potentially allow for a streamlined permitting process planned to be deliberated in 2024 now that an environmental impact report (EIR) is underway, Permit Sonoma is requesting members of the public participate in an online survey to express their views are certain options regarding cultivation regulations.