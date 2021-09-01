City of Concord is one of the fast-growing cities in North Carolina
CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord is committed to creating a high-quality place for residents to live, work, and play without having to leave the city. “We are fortunate to have the opportunities that we do today and we will continue to emphasize quality growth – balancing history and progress to create the best quality of place to live and work, and not just in North Carolina but across the United States,” said City Manager Lloyd Payne.original.newsbreak.com
