Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

At-Home Honey Facials

By From the Editor
columbiametro.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours spent at home during the pandemic quarantine, many of you completed various DIY projects, such as planting gardens, learning a new language, or mastering a musical instrument. I personally used the time to trample a 6 year old in Clue Junior (“No, Sarah, it wasn’t Mrs. Peacock at 3 p.m. with the Lemonade. It was Mr. Green at 4 p.m. with the Milkshake!"), physically wrestle the TV remote from a 9 year old’s hands, and launch a failed attempt to declare Cheetos a perfectly reasonable lunch entree.

columbiametro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey#Dry Skin#Clean Skin#Breakfast Foods#Skin Tone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Health

Shoppers Say This 'Miracle' Face Cream Helps With Everything From Acne Scars to Lip and Forehead Wrinkles

A good day and night cream isn't an easy beauty staple to find, but it is an important one. Properly moisturizing your skin in the a.m. and p.m. is an often overlooked skincare step that can make all the difference in texture, fine lines, and wrinkles—and while a few have been touted "miracle moisturizers" that can swiftly reverse some of the effects time can have on our complexion, they don't stand a chance against Tula's 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream that gives 60-year-old's "smooth, glowing, pearl-like skin" and makes shoppers look at least a decade younger.
Skin Carehelloglow.co

10 Cucumber Face Mask Recipes To Soothe Your Skin

While we love mixing up cocktails with cucumber, it’s good to keep in mind that this member of the gourd family is also one of nature’s best-known anti-inflammatory botanicals for topical use. Cucumbers contain amino acids and minerals, which help to firm and regenerate your cells. Plus, they are naturally cooling, antibacterial [source], relieve swelling [source], and have a soothing effect on the skin.
Skin CarePosted by
Medical Daily

15 Best Deodorants For Sweaty, Smelly, Sensitive Skin

Sweating is a natural process that our bodies constantly go through to regulate its temperature. A sign of a healthy and normal body, sweating helps us release heat, especially when temperatures start rising. Unfortunately, sweating also has less-lovely secondary effects, which often include sticky skin, armpit stains and *gasp* body odor.
Skin CareHelloGiggles

This is Why Sugar Scrubs Are the Best Exfoliators for Sensitive Skin

Exfoliation is one of the most important steps in your skincare routine. Exfoliating helps slough away the dead surface skin cells that cause dullness and clogged pores, and it helps unveil a bright and glowing complexion. Removing this dead layer of skin also helps your skin absorb your favorite skincare products better.
Behind Viral VideosNBC Washington

‘Frozen Honey' Trend on TikTok Can Have Not-So-Sweet Side Effects

Aspiring social media stars looking for their next viral hit, “bee” careful. There’s a new trend on TikTok that experts say may look sweet but has dangerous health risks. It’s called the “#FrozenHoneyChallenge” and involves freezing a honey-filled water bottle for hours and then snacking on a hardened, but gooey...
Hair CareFingerLakes1

Regain hair beauty with an exceptional hair mask: efficient keratin treatment at home

Striving to nourish, moisturize, regenerate your hair, you must be sure you have chosen the right keratin hair mask that can make a difference to how your hair looks, boost its health, make it stronger and shinier. Thus, struggling with frizzy hair or having too damaged hair, you can have more control over it with the keratin hair mask of superior quality with the properly designed formula intended for efficient repairing and quick restoration.
Skin CarePosted by
Popular Science

Best aluminum-free deodorant: Keep odor at bay naturally with these formulations

Thanks to science, we’re more aware of the dangers of putting metals, chemicals, and even natural but harmful substances in or on our bodies. Part of our growing breadth of knowledge includes the fact that the body absorbs substances rubbed into the skin. There’s an ongoing concern (though no direct evidence) that the aluminum used in most antiperspirants could contribute to aluminum buildup in the body, which can have dangerous side effects. Aluminum-free deodorants are one way to cut down on exposure to potentially harmful substances. These deodorants manage body odor with gentle, natural, and/or organic ingredients. They do it without aluminum and sometimes other ingredients you might not want to put on your body. We’ve compiled the best aluminum free deodorants with tips to help you decide on the formula that fits your circumstances.
Skin Carewomenworking.com

The Benefits of facial massages, beyond the skin

Facial massages have recently taken over social media by storm. Influencers on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and other sites have promoted the practice of facial massages by using jade or rose quartz rollers, gua sha, or by simply using their fingers to work oils and serums into their pores. According to...
Skin CarePosted by
SheKnows

How To Treat & Prevent Body Acne — Yes, Even In Weird Places — As An Adult Woman

There’s nothing more disappointing than reaching adulthood and finally having clearer skin — only to break out in zits all over your bod. Flawless skin, who?  Don’t worry, though! You’re not the only adult dealing with bacne and buttne and boob blemishes.Whether you have one or two painful bumps a month or a smattering of acne on your chest, body acne is fine and normal. Treating this issue is doable with solutions ranging from elevating your hygiene routine to a quick consultation with a skin expert.  We enlisted Dr. Adeline Kikam, dermatologist and skin of color educator, to share her best tips...
Hair CarePosted by
Well+Good

The Honey-Infused Conditioner That Even Those With Thin Hair Can Use

To first glance at the Gisou Honey Conditioner ($34) is to see its pretty facade. Equal parts prim and vibey, the minimalist, pale pink branding exudes the universal-yet-aspirational “cool girl” appeal inherent to brands like Ouai and Glossier. Furthermore, as with brands of its ilk, Gisou proves to be more than just a pretty face. The products, many of which include honey—the secret sauce and raison d’etre for the brand itself—are, well, buzzy. And for good reason.
Skin Careintothegloss.com

Mandelic Acid Is Skincare's Latest It-Girl

It didn’t happen often, but every time it did it turned the social strata inside out: you’d go back to school after summer vacation, and suddenly, a stranger. A new girl! She just moved from the city (or at least a different suburb with a cooler sounding name), has the platform shoes you’ve been coveting, knows how to tie a cherry stem with her tongue, graciously lends you a bright purple gel pen when your generic black one dies. The whole grade’s obsessed, the cliques shift, and come Thanksgiving no one can remember what life was like before [insert name here] moved to [insert street here]. In skincare right now, that new girl is mandelic acid. Much to lactic acid’s chagrin.
Skin CareIn Style

This Hyaluronic Acid-Infused Serum "Revived the Plumpness" of Shoppers' Skin

If you struggle with dehydrated skin and fine lines and wrinkles, you've probably tested serums that promise to solve those skin concerns — and you've probably struggled with them, too, if they didn't contain superstar ingredients that treat signs of aging, like hyaluronic acid. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have pinpointed a powerful formula you can add to cart right now.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

10 Skincare Ingredients that Treat Acne (But Actually)

All acne, no matter the type or severity, has one thing in common, it can be stubborn—like really stubborn. As so many acne-sufferers already know, it often takes trial and error to address entirely, and the products, treatments, and routines that worked for one person might not work the same for you (it's annoying, but it's the truth). Don't get us wrong, though. That doesn't mean there aren't steps you can take and ingredients you can use to minimize your acne...on the contrary. There are a whole host of effective acne-fighting ingredients you can turn to.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

The top skincare brands for men for every skin type and concern

Whether you favour a low-maintenance routine or something with several steps, the products you put on your face, body, feet and everywhere else in between really do matter.Not only does the right men’s skincare make you look your best, but it also makes you feel great, too, boosting everything from your confidence to your glow. The most important thing to know before you buy anything for your skin is to actually know what’s right for it. Don’t reach for something just because it’s in vogue or because it comes with a hefty price tag. In fact, this is often where...
Skin CarePosted by
Us Weekly

This ‘Beauty Sleep Serum’ Exfoliates While You Rest for Glowing Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Is it possible for anyone to wake up looking absolutely gorgeous and glowing from the moment they get out of bed? We pretty much only see that in rom-coms! But what if there were a product that could work wonders on your skin overnight — allowing you to feel flawless the second your alarm clock starts ringing?
Skin Carehelloglow.co

15 DIY Beauty Products to Stop Buying + Start Making

While glancing at my Target shopping list the other day, I was astounded at how many personal care products I buy. Even though I DIY a few things (like face masks, toner, and when I’m feeling adventurous, deodorant), I’m still filling my cart with face wash, makeup remover, dry shampoo and tons of other junk.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

This Powerful Vitamin Will Completely Transform Your Skin

There is one addition to my skin-care routine that has completely changed the texture, appearance, and overall health of my skin: vitamin C. The hero ingredient is rich in antioxidants, helps collagen production, and improves pigmentation. The best part is that it's such an easy product to incorporate into your routine. I simply apply Medik8 C-Tetra Serum ($69) in the morning before moisturizer and SPF. My skin is now more radiant and my stubborn acne scars are finally fading.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Russian Honey Cake

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The best honey cake I ever tasted was at San Francisco’s iconic 20th Century Cafe (which is, sadly, now closed). There in the charming, quirky little cafe I had a slice so good it almost made me weep. It was rich but light, sweet but not overwhelmingly so, imposing but inviting (in other words, it was pure perfection).
Palm Beach, FLbocaratonobserver.com

Un-bee-lievable Honey!

Craving something sweet and local? Palm Beach Creamed Honey offers many flavors of honey including Raspberry and Ginger Tumeric. Founders and beekeepers Sierra Malnove and Al Salopek have a mission of harvesting tasty honey and having fun too. The two have been beekeepers for years, but Palm Beach Creamed Honey took off after the 2019 International Beekeepers Conference, where Malnove and Salopek fell in love with a state-of-the-art creamed honey machine. This machine creates creamed honey, which is essentially micro-crystalized honey for a smooth and satisfying flavor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy