Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

DHS Urges Wisconsinites to Mask Up and Follow Public Health Practices Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

By Wisconsin Department of Health Services
Urban Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) encourages Wisconsinites to celebrate safely and continue taking steps to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. Wisconsin is seeing very high case activity. The 7-day average of new confirmed cases is now 1,699 and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19, wearing a mask, avoiding indoor gatherings, staying home if you feel sick, and following other public health best practices are important steps everyone can take to stay safe and help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in their communities.

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Vaccines
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Labor Day Weekend#Dhs#Dhswi#Instagram#Pfizer Vaccine#Uw System#Milwaukee Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Sen. Jacque’s Wife Asks Public to Get Vaccinated

DePere Republican Sen. Andre Jacque’s wife is publicly recommending the COVID-19 vaccine after Jacque was hospitalized with COVID-19 and placed on a ventilator. The couple has six children including an infant, and Renée Jacque stated that five out of their eight immediate family members have tested positive. Sen. Jacque has...
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

DPH says half of Georgia's recent COVID-19 outbreaks traced to schools

ATLANTA - The state's leading public health official said school-aged children are being infected with COVID-19 at a higher rate since schools resumed in August. Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said cases in children 11 to 17 years old have quadrupled over the past few weeks.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

State High Court Declines to Block Mask Mandate

A lawsuit challenging Dane County’s new COVID-19 mask mandate won’t go straight to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. On Friday, the high court denied a motion by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty to bypass lower courts in hearing the lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Sun Prairie resident. The order also denied a temporary injunction to block the mask mandate.
Public Healthdrydenwire.com

Gov. Evers Launches $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program

OSHKOSH — Gov. Tony Evers today with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Wisconsin residents who receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine from a Wisconsin provider between August 20 and September 6 can collect a $100 Visa gift card. Wisconsinites ages 12 and older are eligible for the reward, and proof of insurance, I.D., or citizenship are not required to be eligible for the vaccine or to receive the $100 reward.
Orange County, CAoc-breeze.com

OC Health Care Agency urges residents and visitor to use extra precautions this Labor Day Weekend

On September 1, the California Department of Public Health issued updated guidance and Q&A to assist K-12 schools in formulating and implementing plans for safe, successful, and full in-person instruction. These updates include recommendations and requirements for school-based extracurricular activities, as well as clarification on modified quarantine recommendations. According to the guidance, masks are required for all persons playing indoor sports on school campuses and required for all unvaccinated persons in all indoor sports settings, unless wearing a mask during play has been determined to pose a choking hazard.
Educationkpq.com

Gov. Inslee’s New Vaccine Order for School Workers is Strictest in Country

Washington now has the country’s most far reaching vaccine requirement for school employees with Governor Jay Inslee’s new executive order. All teachers and school workers – including coaches, bus drivers and volunteers – will need to be fully vaccinated by mid-October as a condition of employment. Inslee said Wednesday the...
Public HealthKenosha News.com

Health officials: Keep Labor Day weekend activities outside or masked indoors

People gathering over Labor Day weekend should keep activities outdoors if possible and wear masks indoors regardless of whether they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, Wisconsin health officials said Wednesday. “It is critical that we take action now to prevent further spread of the virus,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer...
Public Healthmadison

DHS urges masks, extra COVID precautions for Labor Day weekend

State public health officials are urging Wisconsinites to wear masks and take extra precautions over the Labor Day holiday weekend, citing a continued increase in COVID-19 activity. The seven-day average of new cases is the highest it’s been in more than six months, at 1,699, and more than double what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy