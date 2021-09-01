People: Matthew J. Graves joins Donor Network West in VP role
Donor Network West announced Aug. 17 the appointment of Matthew J. Graves as Vice President of Tissue Operations, effective Sept. 7. “Matt is a respected leader in the organ and tissue procurement industry, and I am pleased to welcome him to our team,” Janice Whaley, President and CEO of Donor Network West, said in a statement. “He brings more than 11 years of experience of proven leadership in tissue operations, which will help us build a vibrant and thriving tissue donation program. Matt will also be instrumental in helping us to continue to educate and build pro-donation communities throughout the Northern Nevada region.”www.nnbw.com
