People: Matthew J. Graves joins Donor Network West in VP role

By NNBW staff report
nnbw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonor Network West announced Aug. 17 the appointment of Matthew J. Graves as Vice President of Tissue Operations, effective Sept. 7. “Matt is a respected leader in the organ and tissue procurement industry, and I am pleased to welcome him to our team,” Janice Whaley, President and CEO of Donor Network West, said in a statement. “He brings more than 11 years of experience of proven leadership in tissue operations, which will help us build a vibrant and thriving tissue donation program. Matt will also be instrumental in helping us to continue to educate and build pro-donation communities throughout the Northern Nevada region.”

www.nnbw.com

