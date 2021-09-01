People: Matthew J. Graves joins Donor Network West in VP role

As a veteran of the United States military, I understand duty, devotion, commitment, hardship and what that looks like in the faces of a dedicated group of individuals. These are the same qualities I see in the nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists, EVS workers, dietary workers, and other support staff in our health system as this pandemic endures. Their commitment made it easy for me and my colleague, Munson Healthcare’s Chief Quality and Safety Officer Joe Santangelo, M.D., to sign a letter along with clinical leaders from 20 different health systems around the state encouraging the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves.