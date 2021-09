Michael K. Williams has been cast in Sony’s forthcoming George Foreman biopic as Charles “Doc” Broadus, the legendary heavyweight champ’s longtime friend, trainer, and mentor. According to Deadline, the five-time Emmy Award-nominated actor will appear alongside Khris Davis and Sullivan Jones in the untitled biopic, which will be directed by George Tillman Jr. The film will document the life and career of Foreman, one of the most formidable fighters in boxing history who eventually became the oldest heavyweight champ after regaining the title at age 45. The two met while Broadus headed a boxing program at the Job Corps near Fresno,...