With over 60 counties in the state of South Dakota, you can live virtually in any one of them, from A to Z. Yep, from Aurora to Ziebach, you can pick a lesser populated county (Jones with a pinch over 1,000 friendly folks) or the most populated county in the state (Minnehaha, right around 200,000 strong). Maybe you like a cozy county (Clay with just over 400 square miles) or a county where you can stretch out and roam (Meade with nearly 3,500 square miles). You can pretty much live in any county you'd like.