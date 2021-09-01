Cancel
Tyra Banks and Lionel Richie debut specialty ice cream

By Kelly McCarthy
GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

Supermodel Tyra Banks tapped superstar Lionel Richie to bring her latest SMiZE Cream flavor to life.

The powerhouse duo combined forces with food and ice cream scientist Dr. Maya Warren to churn up "All Night Love," a new, limited-edition flavor inspired by his hit song that is available now for pre-sale for nationwide shipping.

Massimo Campana - PHOTO: Tyra Banks and Lionel Richie pose with Dr. Maya Warren and their new limited-edition SMiZE Cream flavor All Night Love.

The vanilla ice cream base is swirled with midnight cookie crumbles, ribbons of salted caramel and milk chocolate-covered fudge hearts -- a nod to the "American Idol" judge's smooth and sweet love songs.

"Lionel Richie agreeing to co-create All Night Love, his yummy new ice cream flavor with SMiZE Cream, solidifies my transition from supermodel to entrepreneur," Banks said in a statement. "Over 20 years ago, I starred in his music video. And today, we are partnered in business and I am in creamy, dreamy heaven!"

Massimo Campana - PHOTO: The new SMiZE Cream flavor was inspired by Lionel Richie, All Night Love.

Fans can taste the flavor in person at the Santa Monica, California, scoop shop starting on Sept. 8, which is also the day shipping begins.

Banks called working with Richie "pure joy," adding that he has been energetic with the entire SMiZE Cream team.

"He's got the taste buds of a true ice cream connoisseur," she said. “And the taste of the ice cream ... it's so dang good! I’m obsessed with the chocolate fudge hearts and the caramel oozes off your spoon. Get ready to dig, baby, dig."

Richie told "GMA" that the flavor includes "some of my favorite hometown tastes" and that "working with Tyra has been so much fun and I'm excited to share this treat for all to enjoy."

Comments / 0

GMA

GMA

