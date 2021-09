A lawsuit may force an Ohio hospital to give one of its Covid patients Ivermectin, a livestock deworming drug that has been embraced by right-wing circles as a coronavirus treatment, even though health authorities warn it is dangerous and ineffective to use as a pandemic cure.Last week, a county judge ruled that a Cincinnati-area hospital has to prescribe the drug, according to the wishes of the wife of a man who has been battling Covid and related health effects since July.Jeffrey Smith, 51, tested positive for Covid on 9 July, and the order mandates that the West Chester Hospital...