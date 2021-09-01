What to Eat at the 2021 Okinawan Feastival in Honolulu

I’m Okinawan by marriage, which in food terms means the only Uchinanchu cuisine I knew before meeting my husband-to-be’s family was andagi. My father-in-law’s parents came from Okinawa. My mother-in-law was born and raised there and after she passed, it took me years to create an acceptable version of shoyu pork. My husband took on her famed poi andagi. But, for the rest of the dishes she used to make, I have to rely on the kindness of others. Or, the Okinawan Feastival.