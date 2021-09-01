Three Arrested in Philly-to-Camden ‘Ghost Gun’ Ring; Police Seize Weapons, Ammo, Parts in Three-Month Sting
The arrest is the latest in a series of cross-state investigations specifically targeting weapons dealers who seek to subvert laws governing firearms registration. A Camden City man and two Philadelphia men have been charged in an alleged “ghost gun” trafficking ring that investigators say brought unregistered firearms from Pennsylvania into New Jersey, subverting laws governing weapons registration and background checks.www.njpen.com
