Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Lavender Blush: A Seasoned Dreampop/Shoegaze Artist Blooms Anew

By Big Takeover Exclusives
bigtakeover.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLavender Blush was formed in San Francisco in early 2016 around the nucleus of Ryan Lescure (vocals and guitar), Sam Hewatt (bass), and Chris Howard (drums). Since then, the band has released a string of home-recorded EPs and singles on their own Blue Aurora Audio label. In late 2020 their first LP, The Garden of Inescapable Pleasure, was released by the seminal indie pop label Shelflife Records.

bigtakeover.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Blooms#Pop Music#Anew#Blue Aurora Audio#Shelflife Records#Moonbeams#Lsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicKerrang

Album review: Dana Dentata – Pantychrist

For those whose Latin is a little rusty, ​‘Dentata’ means ​‘toothed’, and this debut album from former Dentata member Dana Dentata certainly packs plenty of bite. Everything about it seems to be confrontational, in fact, from a title that skirts just the right side of ridiculousness, to tracks that smash the listener in the face over and over again. But in a good, occasionally bizarre and always intriguing way.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Tone Talk with Kate Angel

Alt-rock singer-songwriter and music producer Kate Angel is quickly becoming a major driving force behind the new generation of rock blossoming out of the live music capital of the world; Austin, Texas. The talented young multi-instrumentalist wrote her first song at age 10 and has since released several single projects which embody both the soul of rock ‘n’ roll and a modern 21st-century alt-rock influence.
MusicRolling Stone

RÜFÜS DU SOL Share Immersive Video for Recent Single, ‘Alive’

RÜFÜS DU SOL have continued their stunning rollout of immersive, groundbreaking content, with the release of the official video for recent single “Alive”. Originally sharing the single back in mid-July, the group’s first new music in three years had a deeply personal lean to it, with lead singer Tyrone Lindqvist showing a state of pure, unguarded emotion as his relatable lyrics adorn a typically-luscious, synth-heavy instrumental from the rest of the group.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Artist to Artist: Originality in Music

Someone once said to me, “Artists are either innovators or imitators.” Nowhere is this more true than in music. First off, I want to make it clear that both of these paths have value. People are easily impressed with innovation. If something hasn’t been done before, people think it’s great. Is originality in itself commendable, though? It’s debatable. Regardless, there is definitely a commercial demand for copycat music.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lorde Meditates, Consults Her Crystals on New Song ‘Mood Ring’

Lorde breaks out the burning sage and sandalwood fragrance on “Mood Ring,” the latest single from her upcoming album Solar Power. Like her other offerings from the LP, “Mood Ring” is a mellow acoustic track with only the faintest hint of percussion. In the lyrics, Lorde talks of sun salutations and finding one’s inner peace: “I’m tryna get well from the inside/Plants and celebrity news/All the vitamins I consume/Let’s fly somewhere eastern, they’ll have what I need.”
Rock MusicNME

Turnstile – ‘GLOW ON’ review: the sound of rock music stretched to its thrilling limits

In 2018, upon the release of their last album ‘Time & Space’, NME called Turnstile “the new shape of punk to come,” a hardcore band intent on tearing down boundaries and disrupting rock music’s status quo. Three years on, as they release their third full-length record, ‘GLOW ON’, even the ‘punk’ term now feels too restrictive: this is an album that shuns almost any traditional categorisation, and is all the more thrilling for it.
Musicxpn.org

Nothing revisits the dark shoegaze of The Great Dismal on their new album The Great Dismal B-Sides

Nothing isn’t done with The Great Dismal just yet. For their upcoming album, The Great Dismal B-Sides, the band decided to revisit the record. A collection of tracks that were recording during The Great Dismal sessions, the album also includes three new songs, “The Great Dismal,” “Amber Gambler,” and a Delfonics cover, “La La Means I Love You.” The previously unreleased assortment of rarities will be out on October 8 via Relapse Records.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Kacy Hill Offers Poetic And Melancholic New Single "Seasons Bloom"

Kacy Hill has been doing her thing for quite some time now and if you're familiar with her work, then you know just how great of a singer she is. After appearing on Travis Scott's "90210" all the way back in 2015, she has continued to release new music, and fans are always eager to hear what she's been working on. This past week, Hill dropped her new song "Seasons Bloom" and it is yet another demonstration of her immense talent.
Tennisvanyaland.com

In ‘Solar Power’, Lorde releases an album’s album in the age of singles

There’s going to be a healthy — unhealthy? — amount of words spilled across digital pages dissecting Solar Power, the new album from Lorde that arrives today (August 20) after more than four years of impatience, the equivalence of a damn near eternity in the pop world. Three singles have teased the album, including this week’s LP appetizer “Mood Ring,” and there’s been plenty of debate over how those singles stand up to the New Zealand alt-pop dynamo’s gripping early work, particularly tracks like “Royals” and “Tennis Court” that launched her as a teenager to instant icon status.
Musicvariancemagazine.com

Kacy Hill has a new song called 'Seasons Bloom' and we're not worthy

Just over a year after releasing her incredible album Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again, Kacy Hill is back with new music. On Friday, the singer returned with her new single "Seasons Bloom," a breathtaking offering co-written and produced with an A-list roster of John Carroll Kirby (Frank Ocean, Solange), Ariel Rechtshaid (Adele, Vampire Weekend) and Jim-E Stack (HAIM, Dominic Fike).
Celebritiesthesource.com

WATCH: Polo G Releases “Black Hearted” Visual

Polo G gets real about his emotions in his new music video Black Hearted. In his latest visual, the rapper takes his viewers through his personal life. From the studio to the Chicago Cubs stadium to the streets of the Chi, much like his latest album Hall Of Fame, the Chicago rapper takes fans on a journey of his life before the fame and now.
MusicPosted by
inForney.com

Lorde to drop new single Mood Ring

Lorde is set to release a new single called 'Mood Ring' today (17.08.21). The new track will mark the third song to be taken from the New Zealand pop star's hotly-awaited third studio album, 'Solar Power', which arrives on Friday (20.08.21). ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’ and the album's title...
MusicKansas State Collegian

Lorde embraces growth, simplicity in third studio album ‘Solar Power’

New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde has gripped the music industry since releasing her hit song “Royals” at age 16. Her first two studio albums, “Pure Heroine” and “Melodrama,” received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with the latter placing at No. 460 on the 2020 revision of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.
MusicRolling Stone

Gretta Ray’s Debut Album ‘Begin To Look Around’ is a Turning Point

Begin To Look Around comes in as strong as a June wind and swirls with pop melodrama and nostalgia. The debut album from Melbourne’s Gretta Ray, as a collection, soundtracks the moments of clarity that arrive on the other side of relationship trauma. Some parts, where hindsight is 20/20, sound like they were written by a knowing voice of lucidity; the big sister within all of us.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Album Premiere: The Sky Is Painted Gray Today EP by Ásgeir

Following the release of last year’s lauded Bury The Moon album and successful world tour, Ásgeir is returning with his remarkable new EP, The Sky Is Painted Gray Today. Big Takeover is pleased to host the premiere of the poignant, reflective, and gently compelling EP in its entirety on the day of its official release via One Little Independent Records.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Jeff Lederer/Sunwatcher - Eightfold Path (Little (i) Music)

As he holed up in a family cabin in Vermont during the pandemic, veteran saxophonist Jeff Lederer studied the Buddhist teachings of Vietnamese monk Thich Nhat Hanh, specifically the “eight foundational ideas of conduct” from The Heart of the Buddha’s Teaching. That inspired Eightfold Path, his new album and first with his occasional backing trio Sunwatcher in a decade. Each of the eight tunes was recorded outside with no rehearsal, and only first takes were used. That sounds like a recipe for chaos, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Since Sunwatcher features musicians of the highest caliber – keyboardist Jamie Saft, drummer Matt Wilson, legendary bassist Steve Swallow, all leaders in their own right – everyone instinctively knows how to come together to bring out the best in Lederer’s melodies. Saft and the leader soar on the funky shuffle “Right Action,” while “Right Concentration” recalls the spiritual jazz of Alice Coltrane. “Right Livelihood” indulges in some beat-driven stomp, while “Right Resolve” lets Saft and Lederer contribute outstanding breaks to a chunky blues. The band takes “Right Effort” and “Right View” into effortlessly soulful ballad territory, both featuring sterling Swallow solos. The luminous “Right Mindfulness” ends the record by “remembering to come back to the present moment,” as taken from Hanh’s text. Which is appropriate, given that one of the central themes of Buddhism to be in the moment – a theme that runs through jazz, improvisation, and this album as well.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Steve Kilbey Strides Down ‘The Hall of Counterfeits’ with ‘Winged Heels’

“I’m trying to create a kind of a wild forest of sound, and it all should be tangling and interweaving. Things stop. Parts of the tree of dead, and they’ve stopped growing, and then other bits are sort of going bananas, and there’s flowers and thorns and weeds and moss. And when you look at it, it’s just one big hole.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy