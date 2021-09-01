Cancel
EU says it will not rush into recognising the Taliban

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union will need to engage with the Taliban but it will not rush into formally recognising the Islamist militant group as the new rulers of Afghanistan, a senior European Union official said on Wednesday. Gunnar Wiegand, the European Commission’s managing director for Asia and the Pacific,...

ImmigrationNew York Post

Vladimir Putin says he’s not allowing Afghan refugees into Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that his country won’t accept Afghan refugees because he doesn’t want to deal with “militants” masquerading as asylum-seekers. The Russian strongman slammed Western nations for placing Afghan refugees in countries even near his border while their US and European visas are being processed. “Does...
MilitaryCNBC

Afghanistan pullout sparks EU calls for more military might

Gentiloni namechecked what he called a "terrible" conclusion to the war in Afghanistan in recent weeks as one example of the U.S. and others reducing their commitments on the global stage. His comments add another voice to the argument that the EU should develop a common defense policy, which many...
Immigrationmarketresearchtelecast.com

Afghanistan crisis reopens EU migration wounds

Crossing the EU border is today more attractive than any utopia: per capita income is 17 times that of Syria and 70 times that of Afghanistan, two of the world’s great hornets’ nests; the life expectancy of a newborn in Vienna exceeds that of a Syrian by 15 years and an Afghan by 25 years. Crossing that border, yes, it is not easy at all. Not even for the displaced from those two countries, who with international law in hand should be able to jump across the 1,200 kilometers of walls erected since the fall of the most famous of them all, Berlin. In 2015, the outbreak of war in Syria left six million displaced and a kind of migration panic in Europe, with arch-conservative parties on the rise everywhere and a strange sense of anxiety in the European project. The EU went from bragging about values ​​and arguing about rights and the economy to talking obsessively about security. After the debacle in Afghanistan, the mantra that is repeatedly repeated in Brussels these days is that the migration crisis of 2015 “cannot be repeated”. Immediately afterwards, the leaders add that the continent’s “strategic autonomy” must be improved so as not to depend on the US And an end to mantras: no one, among the half a dozen sources consulted in the Commission, the European Council and the European Parliament You know exactly how to put bells on those two cats.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Putin Says We Need to Discuss 'Legalising' Political Force in Afghanistan

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there would be no political force to talk to directly if Afghanistan breaks up as a country and called for joint efforts to decide about "legalising" a political force there. Putin made the comment at a forum in Vladivostok...
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

EU lawmakers back Lithuania amid tensions with China

Brussels [Belgium], September 6 (ANI): Members of the European Parliament extended support for Lithuania on Friday after its decision to enhance ties with Taiwan despite threats from China, reported Focus Taiwan. More than 60 members of the European Parliament voiced their support for Lithuania through an open letter. Members of...
WorldUS News and World Report

UK Says Russia, China Needed for 'Moderating Influence' Over Taliban

(Reuters) - Britain would have to turn to Russia and China to exercise a "moderating influence" over the Taliban, despite a mistrust between the UK and those governments, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. "We're going to have to bring in countries with a potentially moderating influence like Russia and China,...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Russia has been engaging with the Taliban for years. The U.S. withdrawal might give it an opportunity to expand its role.

Moscow — In the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan following the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces this week, Russia sees an opportunity to step up its role as a regional power in its own backyard. But it also faces a host of risks, prompting the country to pursue a dual approach: diplomacy with the Taliban and displays of strength along its border.
PoliticsArkansas Online

Putin expresses his views on Afghanistan, Taliban

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that the nearly 20-year U.S.-led effort in Afghanistan had failed, and warned Western countries to stop the irresponsible "experiments" of trying to impose Western values and democracy on other countries. He expressed concern about the risk of terrorists from Afghanistan infiltrating neighboring...

