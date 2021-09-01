EU says it will not rush into recognising the Taliban

Crossing the EU border is today more attractive than any utopia: per capita income is 17 times that of Syria and 70 times that of Afghanistan, two of the world’s great hornets’ nests; the life expectancy of a newborn in Vienna exceeds that of a Syrian by 15 years and an Afghan by 25 years. Crossing that border, yes, it is not easy at all. Not even for the displaced from those two countries, who with international law in hand should be able to jump across the 1,200 kilometers of walls erected since the fall of the most famous of them all, Berlin. In 2015, the outbreak of war in Syria left six million displaced and a kind of migration panic in Europe, with arch-conservative parties on the rise everywhere and a strange sense of anxiety in the European project. The EU went from bragging about values ​​and arguing about rights and the economy to talking obsessively about security. After the debacle in Afghanistan, the mantra that is repeatedly repeated in Brussels these days is that the migration crisis of 2015 “cannot be repeated”. Immediately afterwards, the leaders add that the continent’s “strategic autonomy” must be improved so as not to depend on the US And an end to mantras: no one, among the half a dozen sources consulted in the Commission, the European Council and the European Parliament You know exactly how to put bells on those two cats.