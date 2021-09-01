Cancel
Springfield, MA

Introducing “Rock N’ Hall” Presented by Westfield Bank, First Ever Enshrinement Weekend Free Concert at the Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday September 12; Free Covid Vaccine Site Open All Day

hoophall.com
 8 days ago

Springfield, MA - Enshrinement Weekend and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is making that extra trifecta shot by teaming up with the Springfield Business Improvement District and Westfield Bank to produce a free concert with local party favorite Darik and the Funbags and NBC’s The Voice finalist and local favorite Michelle Brooks-Thompson outside at the Basketball Hall of Fame. The concert will take place on Sunday, September 12th from 1pm – 5pm and is free to the public.

www.hoophall.com

