Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Ocean Casino Resort announces new nightlife venue

By Ryan Loughlin
atlanticcityweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd another bright-colored feather to the cap of Ocean Casino Resort. They have just announced the addition of an all-new nightlife experience, Nola’s Bar & Lounge. The $2.5 million venue will make its anticipated debut this fall. “As we continue to garner success, we are actively responding to market demand,”...

atlanticcityweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Interior Design#Las Vegas#Dj#Blush Bar Lounge#Hq2 Beachclub Nightclub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

IHG Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of voco St. Augustine - Historic Area

IHG Hotels & Resorts has opened its first premium hotel in the nation's oldest city, voco St. Augustine-Historic Area. This stunning new property offers guests an upscale experience that is welcoming and full of charm. Just a short walk to Downtown and area attractions, voco St. Augustine-Historic Area is expected to be a top choice for destination travelers and locals alike.
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

St. Croix: Inclusive resort-casino set for October opening

Divi Resorts is set to unveil its completely relaunched resort in St Croix this October. The Divi Carina Beach Resort and Casino in St Croix will relaunch as an all-inclusive, adults-only resort in October. The property, open only to travelers over 18, has been completely redesigned, according to the company....
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Ocean Casino Resort Sues Philly Casino over Similar Slogan

Ocean Casino Resort is suing Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, accusing its fellow casino complex of engaging in unfair competition by using a slogan that it says is confusingly similar to one it has itself used in an earlier advertising campaign. The lawsuit, filed this past Tuesday, was prompted by...
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

Casino Del Sol announces new retail sportsbook, ‘SolSports’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casino Del Sol announced its new sportsbook, “SolSports,” where guests will have the opportunity to bet on a variety of sporting events inside of the casino. This new addition is the result of the expanded gaming legislation by Arizona lawmakers in April 2021. “SolSports”...
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

Friends With Benefits: Todd Skier of Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas

He’s definitely got personality, and he’s definitely the definition of host with the most. Meet Todd Skier, operations manager for Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino. Skier was born and raised in New York. “I’m from the motherland, Brooklyn,” he says, with an instantly recognizable accent. He’s spent nearly four decades in the food and beverage and culinary industries—everything from running corporate chain restaurants and owning his own establishments to studying pastry making and cooking, and being a captain at fine dining restaurants. He’s plied his trade from New York to Florida, landing in Las Vegas in 2004 where’s he’s worked at properties including Rio, Palms and Tropicana Las Vegas. He joined The D in 2014 and worked as a beverage manager for both The D and sister property Golden Gate. When word got out about third sister property Circa being built and specifically Legacy Club, Skier knew that was his next move.
GamblingFox40

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino

Chukchansi invites you to feel the fun of winning, giveaways and more rewards! With 2,000 slot machines and 40 live, thrilling table games, a full service spa and 7 unique restaurants happy times are here at Chukchansi. Located only 30 minutes from the Yosemite South Gate Entrance. Make your reservations now at chukchansigold.com.
Lifestyleyourvalley.net

Crescent Hotels & Resorts opens Westin Tempe hotel

Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a hotel management company, recently announced the grand opening of Westin Tempe. The hotel at 11 E. Seventh St. in downtown Tempe has 290 guest rooms and 18 suites, and has Westin’s signature Heavenly Beds, according to a release. A state-of-the-art fitness center is accessible 24/7...
Lifestyledapsmagic.com

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa Announces New Ambassador

A new Disney Ambassador has been announced for Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. This comes after the recent introduction of Walt Disney World Resort’s new Ambassadors. Kanoa Kawai will serve as the next Disney Ambassador for Aulani. Kanoa came to work at Aulani in 2014 as an entertainment performer. He eventually moved into a management role with Entertainment in 2019 before moving on to Food and Beverage where he was up until becoming the next Disney Ambassador for the Resort.
Gamblingaymag.com

Saracen Casino Resort: Matt Harkness, General Manager

Matt Harkness has decades of gaming experience under his belt, from the craps tables in Atlantic City to the slot machines of Trump Plaza. It’s no surprise, then, that as the general manager at Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff, the gaming world in the southeastern corner of the state is seeing unprecedented success.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao All-Inclusive Resort Marks Grand Opening with Celebratory Event

Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton welcomed local dignitaries and VIPs, including resort owner Atilay Uslu along with his family, general manager Biray Öğüt, operations manager Mehmet Fersiz and other members of the hotel team to celebrate the property's grand opening. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the property, which officially joined Hilton's Curio Collection, a global portfolio of over 100 unique hotels and resorts. Located at 31 Pater Eeuwensweg, Willemstad, Curaçao, near downtown Otrobanda and Punda, the property is owned by Corendon Hotels & Resorts B.V. and managed by Corendon Curacao Holding B.V.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort Opens

Hilton’s newest all-inclusive resort in Mexico has officially opened today, August 16, called the Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, located in Puerto Vallarta. The resort features 444 suites, 14 restaurants and bars, two infinity pools and over 16,000 square feet of event space. The suites offer sleek, modern accommodations with...
Lifestyledbusiness.com

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Coming to Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, which operates three restaurants in Michigan, is bringing its American steak house to the Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino in Mount Pleasant. The restaurant will become the signature steakhouse for the resort. The restaurant enterprise, which is part of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. in Winter Park,...
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

EveryMatrix Inks Online Casino Content Supply Deal with Resorts Digital

Online gambling software company EveryMatrix has made a further in a series of recent moves geared toward its US expansion strategy. The company announced Wednesday that it has teamed up with New Jersey-focused operator Resorts Digital Gaming to supply it with proprietary online casino content from its in-house game development studios.
Travelvisitcarlsbad.com

Keep Summer Going at Ocean Palms Beach Resort

Across the nation, schools are starting to re-open. Every year, the start of school brings an array of emotions and excitement. Kids are home from summer camp and getting restless without seeing their friends. Parents are ready to have the reprieve of child care, but saddened to see little ones growing up leaving the house. Summertime is a magical retreat from the confines of the indoors. Warm weather, vacations, and no homework all add up to make the summer months a time to treasure. Regardless of how your summer has gone so far, and even if you’ve been lucky enough to soak in every last bit of sunshine – there are still just a few weeks left to squeeze in one last tropical retreat before Labor Day.
GamblingPosted by
Beach Radio

Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Smokey Robinson At Ocean Casino Resort

92.7 WOBM and The New Beach 104.1 are thrilled to welcome Smokey Robinson to The Ocean Casino Resort on October 1st...and we've got free tickets below...or buy them here. Listen for a Legend! Listen to The New Beach 104.1 weekdays while you work from 9/1/21 to 9/12/21. Anytime you hear 2 of his 26 hits in a row, get ready to call in and win free tickets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy