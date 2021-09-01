Cancel
Emilia Clarke From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Wrote A Comic Book, And We Reviewed It

By Felix Cornell
leoweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I picked this book up off the shelf, I put it at the bottom of the week’s reading because, at 40 pages, it’s a long one, and I thought the title was a little goofy. However, once I started reading, I found out that the story and art work together so well, that time flew. The art is by Leila Leiz, and the story is by Marguerite Bennett and Emilia Clarke. Yes, THAT Emilia Clarke who played Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of Thrones.” In a letter at the end of the book, she signs “Emilia X,” so I have a feeling she wasn’t going to use her famous name to sell comics, but what publisher would miss out on an opportunity like that? Not, Image Comics!

