CDC asks unvaccinated Americans to not travel for Labor Day due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are asking unvaccinated Americans to stay home this Labor Day and not travel.

The head of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said during a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing, “First and foremost if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” CNN reported.

If people are vaccinated, Walensky added that they can travel with precautions and that they may need to take transmission risks into consideration when making plans.

The CDC said that 61.9% of the population have received at least one dose and 52.6% are considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and that there are almost 150,000 new cases daily according to the CDC’s 7-day moving average.

The New York Times reported that there is a daily average of 100,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, the first time since the winter surge.

If you still want to get together with friends and family, Walensky said to do so outdoors. If you must be inside a public place, everyone should wear a mask, even those who are vaccinated, Walensky said, according to The New York Times.

