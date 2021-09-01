Robert Frum, 88, of Vienna, WV, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was born in Williamstown, WV, to the late Carl and Mary Frum. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife, Ginny, his brother, Bill, and sisters and brothers-in-law Betsy & Wade and Barbara & Tom. He is survived by his children, R.B. (Hope), Stacie and Sallie (Finbarr); his grandsons, Oliver (Hilary) and Casey; his great granddaughters, Piper and Saroya, as well as his sisters-in-law, Dorothy, Jeanne and Jennifer and dear friend, Thelma. He loved and enjoyed each of his nephews and nieces.